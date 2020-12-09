Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Baby Spits Bars For New Trojan Partnership
79
0
Jack Harlow Explains Why He Kept Tory Lanez On “What’s Poppin Remix”
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1125
1
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
926
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Travis Scott & Drake’s “Sicko Mode” Goes Diamond

Posted By on December 9, 2020

Travis Scott and Drake’s ambitious “Astroworld” banger “Sicko Mode” has officially joined the RIAA’s prestigious Diamond club.

It goes without saying that Travis Scott has become one of the world’s most marketable artists; his envelope-pushing approach to soundscapes appeal to music fans, while his general aura of mystique and a seemingly endless supply of merchandise is prime fodder for the hypebeasts. Suffice it to say, Travis Scott may very well be the artist with the most effective command on his branding, and many continue to keep his music on steady rotation. So much so that the rapper recently hit a major musical milestone, securing his first-ever diamond single in the Drake-assisted “Sicko Mode.”

Travis Scott

Erika Goldring/Getty Images 

The song itself needs no introduction, having become one of 2018’s major hits immediately upon release. In fact, the MIKE DEAN, Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy & Tay Keith-laced song — which features a grand total of twenty-nine listed composers, remains Scott’s most popular track by a wide margin, nearly doubling “Goosebumps” in RIAA certifications. Clearly, the people have come to rally around Scott and Drizzy’s gargantuan anthem, one that finds the latter in particular in an absolutely incendiary state. Even Travis went absolutely ballistic upon hearing Drake‘s “checks over stripes” bar — watch his priceless reaction here. 

No matter how you might feel about the rappers behind “Sicko Mode,” it’s impossible to deny the impact the Astroworld hit has had — and continues to have — on the rap game. Perhaps, several years down the line, “Sicko Mode” will have become one of the biggest hip-hop anthems to have emerged from the 2010s, and the sky is the limit as to how much higher the numbers can climb. Maybe it’s time to give it a spin for old time’s sake — are you still keeping “Sicko Mode” in rotation?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Baby Spits Bars For New Trojan Partnership
79 525 6
0
Jack Harlow Explains Why He Kept Tory Lanez On “What’s Poppin Remix”
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Lil Baby Spits Bars For New Trojan Partnership
79
0
Jack Harlow Explains Why He Kept Tory Lanez On “What’s Poppin Remix”
79
0
Travis Scott & Drake’s “Sicko Mode” Goes Diamond
146
0
T.I. Celebrates Years Of Meek Mill Friendship With Throwback Pic
159
0
J. Cole Did Not Drop “The Fall Off” Today: Fans React
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Toosii You're Mine Still (Remix)
93
0
Vory Ain't It Funny
146
0
Sada Baby Pressikin
53
0
Kenny Mason Feat. Denzel Curry A+
106
0
FXXXXY PM Freestyle
199
0
Jack Harlow Feat. Big Sean Way Out
132
0
Slimelife Shawty Feat. 42 Dugg Clappers (Remix)
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

J. Cole “Fire Squad” Video
93
0
RMR Pulls Out A Zelda Sword, Ultra Instinct Goku, & More For “In My Bag”
93
0
Meek Mill Feat. Vory “Middle Of It” Video
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Baby Spits Bars For New Trojan Partnership
Jack Harlow Explains Why He Kept Tory Lanez On “What’s Poppin Remix”
Travis Scott & Drake’s “Sicko Mode” Goes Diamond