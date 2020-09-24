Travis Scott “Franchise” Single Features Young Thug & M.I.A

Travis Scott is having a huge year. The rapper has proven himself to be a marketing giant, teaming up with McDonald’s to release the fast-food chain’s first celebrity-endorsed meal in decades. The Travis Scott meal, which is essentially a glorified Quarter-Pounder, has caused shortages in restaurants across the nation, as well as a huge surge in merchandise offers for La Flame. He has also been teasing a collaboration with Range Rover, which would be another gigantic moment in his career.

Of course, Travis is also working on music. He released the theme song for Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s new blockbuster, and has been teasing his collaboration with Young Thug for what feels like ages.

Tonight, we’ll finally be getting the new single, which was renamed from “White Tee” to “Franchise”. According to a new merch offering on his website, the single will also include another surprise guest.



Image via Travis Scott‘s website

A promo single, delivered in a cheap package as though Trav were still handing out discs in the street, is being sold for one dollar on his shop and, on the sticker attached, the featured guests are hidden. Young Thug has finally been confirmed and M.I.A is also listed, highlighting production from Chase B.

The sticker also furthers speculation that Cactus Jack’s new album could be titled Utopia or Live From Utopia, as that’s etched in again.

Alongside the CD, two t-shirts are also for sale, only going for $10 each.

“Franchise” will be released tonight at midnight. Will you be giving it a spin?