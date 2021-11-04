Travis Scott Is Dropping New Music At Midnight

The wait for new Travis Scott music is over.

With the 2021 Astroworld Festival set to kick off tomorrow, the “Franchise” rapper took to Instagram early this morning with an exciting announcement — he’s dropping tonight.

“F*CK IT LETS START IT UP NEW MUSIC AT MIDNIGHT,” Scott captioned his post. And the IG post itself, a 90s-style newspaper cover portraying Scott as a goblin with the pointed message, “THE TRUE DYSTOPIA IS HERE,” might just be a hint of what’s to come tonight at midnight.

Back in October, after Scott confirmed that his upcoming album is called Utopia, fans speculated that we would first be blessed with a mixtape called Dystopia. Similar to when he dropped Days Before Rodeo as a prequel to Rodeo, the belief was that Travis would ease fans into the Utopia world with a mixtape.

There was no confirmation from Scott, or anybody in his camp, that a mixtape was on the way, but with this Instagram announcement and Astroworld set to kick off in less than 24 hours, it’s not crazy to think that Travis might have something special in store.

However, all speculation must be taken with a grain of salt. While a new mixtape would make sense, and there is already a precedent for Travis Scott prequel tapes, this “new music” might just be a new single, or a couple song EP.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Scott’s fans, some of the most dedicated in all of hip-hop, would surely be happy with anything new from their Cactus Jack leader, but have also been waiting patiently for more than three years for a new project. Astroworld was released back in August, 2018 and, aside from side projects and feature verses, we have yet to hear anything full-length from the Owl Pharaoh rapper.

Keep your fingers crossed for a new Travis Scott tape at midnight, and let us know what you’re expecting down in the comments.