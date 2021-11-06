Travis Scott Issues Statement Following 8 Deaths At Astroworld Festival

Eight people died and many others were taken to the hospital for injuries following a “mass casualty incident” in Houston at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival. Chaos ensued in what police have described as a “crowd surge” after “the crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage,” according to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña. People were treated at a field hospital nearby while 11 people suffered from cardiac arrest and many others were taken to the hospital.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Day 2 of Astroworld Festival was canceled as a result of the tragedy that took place on Friday night. The organizers of the festival said that they would be working diligently with authorities.

Scott has now issued a statement on his own Instagram page, offering his condolences to the families of those affected by the incident.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all of those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support Love You All.”

The return of Astroworld Festival included surprise appearances from artists like Drake, Lil Baby, and more. We’ll keep you posted with more information on the investigation.

Read Travis Scott‘s full statement below.