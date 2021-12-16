Rap Basement

Travis Scott Leading New Effort For Concert Safety

Posted By on December 16, 2021

Travis Scott joins government leaders in an effort to strategize concert safety and security report.

After the Astroworld Festival that left 10 dead and hundreds of others injured, Travis Scott is working to make sure this never happens again. Amidst billion-dollar lawsuits and waves of backlash, he is teaming up with government and music leaders in an effort to fix concert safety. 

Over the last few weeks, Scott has been meeting with leaders from The United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) to aid in forming a committee made up of members of government, public safety, emergency response, health care event management, music, and technology. The goal of the committee includes creating a safety report for future shows that ensures the safety and security of concert-goers and staff. They are also seeking new technologies and innovations that can address the potential challenges of large-scale events like Astroworld. While Travis will be assisting the committee with these tasks, the report will be led by the Chair of the Conference’s Tourism, Art, Parks, Entertainment, and Sport Committee and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Travis has been under fire since the initial reporting of casualties and injuries. Days after the festival, he took to Instagram to express his condolences to those who passed. Fans and families of those who died were not impressed by his video, deeming it insincere. Since then, he has been slammed with lawsuits alongside event organizer Live Nation who has had a history of safety violations. In his first public appearance since the event, he sat down with Charlamagne tha God, to give his side of the story. It’s unclear how successful the committee’s efforts will be but hopefully, he’s finally doing something worthwhile.  

[Via]
Via HNHH

