Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Noreaga Compares Kanye & Drake To Jay-Z & Nas, Debates “Verzuz” With Fat Joe
119
0
Travis Scott Lights Up Astroworld Festival With Drake, Roddy Ricch, SZA & More
199
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4209
3
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1363
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Travis Scott Lights Up Astroworld Festival With Drake, Roddy Ricch, SZA & More

Posted By on November 5, 2021

The first day of Scott’s Houston festival was crazy as fans broke through a barrier and ran from security.

It’s up and live in Houston as Travis Scott kicked off his Astroworld Festival today (November 5). Day One of the weekend-long festival has already stolen attention from the Kanye West-Drink Champs news cycle as images and videos from Astroworld have begun to make the rounds. Today, Scott hit the stage with several other acts including SZA, Don Toliver, Roddy Ricch, Master P, and Metro Boomin‘.

It seems that thousands of people were crowded together as they stormed the merch area of the festival, showing that fans have been excited for Astroworld’s return amid the pandemic. Others seemed to gain access in droves as they broke through the festival’s barriers and ran from security.

Travis Scott
Erika Goldring / Contributor / Getty Images

Ahead of Astroworld opening its doors, Scott delivered two new singles: “Escape Plan” and “Mafia” featuring J. Cole. The songs come as a prequel to the release of Scott’s highly-anticipated Utopia project that he has been teasing for some time, and his festival seems to be the turning point toward the album’s impending release.

As expected, the Astroworld audience lost its mind when Drake made an appearance and the reunion comes on the heel of Kanye claiming that he sent a group text to Kim Kardashian, Drake, JAY-Z, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, and Pusha-T to tell them that he’s worth more than all of them combined. Check out a few moments from Astroworld below.



Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Noreaga Compares Kanye & Drake To Jay-Z & Nas, Debates “Verzuz” With Fat Joe
119 525 9
0
Jay-Z Calls Kanye West’s Comments About “The Blueprint” & Just Blaze “Unfair”
357 525 27
0

Recent Stories

Noreaga Compares Kanye & Drake To Jay-Z & Nas, Debates “Verzuz” With Fat Joe
119
0
Travis Scott Lights Up Astroworld Festival With Drake, Roddy Ricch, SZA & More
199
0
Jay-Z Calls Kanye West’s Comments About “The Blueprint” & Just Blaze “Unfair”
357
0
London On Da Track & Young Thug React To Summer Walker’s “Still Over It”
1046
0
Silk Sonic Reveals Tracklist For Upcoming Album “An Evening With Silk Sonic”
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Summer Walker 4th Baby Mama
119
0
Money Man Blockchain
265
0
2 Chainz Feat. Wiz Khalifa Sofa
265
0
Saba Feat. Daoud Fearmonger
172
0
2 Chainz Feat. Big Sean Wreck
238
0
Key Glock Something Bout Me
185
0
NLE Choppa Feat. Polo G Jumpin
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Fat Nick Explains Why He Loves Little Caesars Despite Knowing It’s Not Good
53
0
T-Pain “I’m Cool With That” Video
132
0
Drake Drops Off Haunting Visuals For “Knife Talk”
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Noreaga Compares Kanye & Drake To Jay-Z & Nas, Debates “Verzuz” With Fat Joe
Travis Scott Lights Up Astroworld Festival With Drake, Roddy Ricch, SZA & More
Jay-Z Calls Kanye West’s Comments About “The Blueprint” & Just Blaze “Unfair”