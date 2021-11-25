Rap Basement

Travis Scott & Live Nation Sued By Family Of 14-Year-Old Astroworld Victim

Posted By on November 25, 2021

John Hilgert’s family is suing for damages following his death at the Astroworld Festival.

Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival was supposed to be a celebration of music, however, it turned into one of the biggest festival-related tragedies we have seen in recent times. The venue was simply not big enough for the number of people there, and it led to some horrific conditions that led to the deaths of 10 people. Since the incident, numerous attendees of the festival gave their stories on social media, and many of them are similar in scope.

One of the victims was a 14-year-old by the name of John Hilgert. According to TMZ, the boy’s family is now suing Travis Scott and Live Nation for damages, and they are seeking upwards of $1 million. Hilgert’s father also released a statement on the matter, stating how devastated the family is over their son’s tragic passing.

“The pain of our loss from our son John not making it home alive from an event such as this is intolerable. He was a beautiful young man who simply wanted to enjoy his first concert event with friends, whom he treasured spending time with more than anything else,” Hilgert said. “If this lawsuit prevents even one family from having to go through the extreme pain and anguish that we have endured, then it is the least we can do to honor John’s memory.”

Scott and Live Nation have been hit with numerous other lawsuits, including two that are worth $2 billion and $750 million, respectively. The family’s of those affected are looking to be compensated for their mental anguish, and it remains to be seen how these lawsuits will play out in the public eye.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates on this developing story.

Travis Scott

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
[Via]
Via HNHH

