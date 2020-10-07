Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nick Cannon “Can’t F*ck With” DJ Vlad After Minister Louis Farrakhan Controversy
159
0
Cardi B Rips Her Fans For Interfering In Her Personal Life
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
807
1
Big Sean Detroit
754
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Travis Scott Offers To Pay Tuitions, Buys Fans Ps5 In Twitter Giveaway

Posted By on October 7, 2020

It’s going down on the microblogging site after Travis Scott has been giving back to his fans.

Over on Twitter, college students are tweeting Travis Scott by the thousands after the rapper offered to pay one of their largest bills. The Cactus Jack mogul has been flying high following the success of his Mcdonald’s collaboration; a partnership that proved lucrative for Travis and the fast-food chain. Scott has regularly shown love to his supporters and has given back to those in need, and now he’s decided to help out five college students who attend Historically Black Colleges & Universities.

Travis Scott, Giveaway, HBCU, Tuition, Twitter
Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Stringer / Getty Images

Travis Scott was in a giving mood and was promising fans all sorts of goodies. Someone told him that they lost their Astroworld hoodie, so Scott said he would not only replace it, but planned to give him shoes he wore on that tour. Another said they lost their PS5, so Travis Scott said he would buy him one and a fan lost their AirPods so the rapper told him he would replace them.

Then, Scott revealed that his parents both attended HBCUs and told his followers to send over their information if they were HBCU students who needed their tuitions paid off. “AND I KNOW SCHOOL JUST STARTED AND I WANNA TAKE CARE OF 5 KIDS TUITION FOR THERE FIRST SEMESTER OF SCHOOL !!! WHY NOT!!!!!” He added, “5 KIDS THAT ATTEND A HBCU Send me ur schools ya heard !!!” Check out a few tweets of Travis Scott showing off his generosity. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nick Cannon “Can’t F*ck With” DJ Vlad After Minister Louis Farrakhan Controversy
159 525 12
0
Cardi B Rips Her Fans For Interfering In Her Personal Life
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Nick Cannon “Can’t F*ck With” DJ Vlad After Minister Louis Farrakhan Controversy
159
0
Cardi B Rips Her Fans For Interfering In Her Personal Life
172
0
Polo G Flexes How Much He’s Charging For A Feature
357
0
KXNG Crooked Says Eminem & Nick Cannon’s Beef Is Over
450
0
Travis Scott’s Label Owes Production Company $180K For “Wake Up” Video
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

King Von Feat. Fivio Foreign I Am What I Am
53
0
Bebe Rexha Feat. Doja Cat Baby, I'm Jealous
40
0
Ceraadi Favorite
53
0
Karlae Feat. Young Thug & Gunna Jimmy Choo
93
0
Juicy J Feat. NLE Choppa Load It Up
53
0
O.T. Genasis Feat. Chris Brown & Charlie Wilson Back To You
106
0
Benny The Butcher Feat. Lil Wayne & Big Sean Timeless
66
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Jealous
66
0
My Dawg
106
0
The Worst In Me
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nick Cannon “Can’t F*ck With” DJ Vlad After Minister Louis Farrakhan Controversy
Cardi B Rips Her Fans For Interfering In Her Personal Life
Polo G Flexes How Much He’s Charging For A Feature