Travis Scott Premieres New Music With Bryson Tiller

Posted By on October 7, 2020

Travis Scott reveals new collaborations coming out with Bryson Tiller (two songs) and Don Toliver on .WAV Radio.

It’s been a big year for both Travis Scott and Bryson Tiller

The former debuted at #1 on the charts with his new single “FRANCHISE”, which features Young Thug and M.I.A. He’s also on the heels of his highly-successful collaboration with McDonald’s.

As for Bryson Tiller, he celebrated the five-year anniversary of his critically-acclaimed debut album T R A P S O U L by releasing his new album A N N I V E R S A R Y. He’s also got another album coming before the end of the year.


Theo Wargo/Getty Images

It’s been rumored that both of their worlds would collide and, shortly after the release of the “FRANCHISE” remix with Future, Travis confirmed the Bryson rumors by hopping onto .WAV Radio

As fans eagerly awaited new information from La Flame, the rapper signed on to premiere two new songs with Bryson Tiller. One of them is rumored to be called “Blunt Talk” while the other was not given a title. It’s unclear when the two new songs will be dropping, but they could be part of the upcoming winter album from Bryson, or Travis’ upcoming Utopia album.

In addition to a couple of collaborations with Bryson, Travis also confirmed that his song with Don Toliver is on the way. 

It’s looking like an amazing time to be a Travis Scott fan! Stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks.

Via HNHH

