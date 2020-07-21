Rap Basement

Travis Scott Previews New Music On “.WAV Radio” From Big Sean, Young Thug, Nav & More

Posted By on July 20, 2020

Travis Scott played a slew of new music on “.WAV Radio” and fans couldn’t handle it.

Hip hop fans lost it on social media after Travis Scott premiered new songs over on .WAV Radio for Apple Music. The rapper is one of the most celebrated artists as everything he releases quickly tops the charts and goes platinum, so it was only fitting that when he gave previews to new music, from himself and a few of his famous friends, fans lit up the internet. It’s been two years since Travis brought us a new episode of .WAV Radio, so you know he made sure it was a re-launch to remember.

Travis Scott, .WAV Radio
Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

Travis shared his two Big Sean collaborations titled “Lithuania” and “Zen” along with “White Tee” with Young Thug. He also played Cafeteria” by Chase B and Don Toliver along with Justin Bieber‘s “What’s Poppin” remix of Jack Harlow’s hit track, YBN Cordae’s “Parables,” Nav‘s “Pickney” (produced by Wheezy), and Swae Lee’s “Scrooge.” People have grabbed the audio and uploaded the tracks around the internet, but we’re awaiting the official drops before sharing links. However, we’ve included social media grabs for those of you who may have missed out on this latest episode of Trav’s .WAV Radio. Check out a few clips and responses below.

Via HNHH

