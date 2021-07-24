Rap Basement

Travis Scott Previews New Song & Music Video: Watch

Posted By on July 24, 2021

Travis Scott’s “UTOPIA” is on the horizon.

After the release of Astroworld back in 2018, Travis Scott quickly became one of the biggest artists in the world. He is leading the youth movement in hip-hop and his cache has led to an immense amount of brand deals that have only helped to leverage his standing in the hip-hop world. From Jordan Brand to McDonald’s to Sony, Travis’ name is attached to some pretty legendary brands, and with his album UTOPIA dropping in the near future, fans couldn’t be happier about what’s to come.

In addition to all of this, Scott will play a major role on Kanye West’s DONDA album. During the listening party in Atlanta on Thursday, Scott could be heard on the song “Praise God” where he was also rapping alongside of Baby Keem who has proven to be a rising star in the rap world.

Travis Scott

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for McDonald’s

As far as UTOPIA is concerned, Scott has given us a few details here and there, although today, he seemingly dropped a bombshell on all of his fans. Just a few minutes ago, Scott tweeted “OK IM UP TODAY NO GAMES. I WANNA SEE THE RAGE SWEAT AND TEARS.” He then followed this up with a one-minute clip of a brand new music video with the caption “HMM SOME ONE ASK ME HOW IM STARTING I SAID THIS IS HOW. WHO CAN REMEMBER THIS BY TONIGHT.”

Based on this tweet, it could be theorized that Scott will be dropping this music video either tonight or sometime this week. This is a song that has been previewed on runways recently and fans have been waiting patiently for it. Now, it looks like said patience is finally paying off.

Let us know what you think of this new snippet, and be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for more news surrounding the release of UTOPIA.

Travis Scott

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School
Via HNHH

