Travis Scott Pulls Up On The Weeknd In Toronto For Possible “The Dawn” Collaboration

In an appearance on his own Beats 1 radio show Memento Mori, The Weeknd made his highly-anticipated return to the platform and came bearing gifts in the form of a couple unreleased records and the announcement that his upcoming album The Dawn is complete.

“Some Dawn updates, album is complete,” Abel said. “Only thing missing is a couple characters that are key to the narrative. Some people that are near and dear to me, some people that inspired my life as a child, and some that inspire me now.”

Well, according to Cash’s (co-founder of XO Records) Instagram, Travis Scott was one of those missing characters.

In an Instagram post captioned “My brother always pullin up !” with a skull, cactus and globe emojis, Cash and Travis are posted up on a studio couch in Toronto and Travis, rocking a dark, brown corduroy jacket and solid black sunglasses, is sparking up.

While there’s nothing particulary special about the series of three pictures, Cactus Jack hopped in the comments and made things more interesting.

Dropping a quick “Dawnski,” Scott only used one word to stir fans into a frenzy about a possible Weekend x Travis Scott collaboration making its way onto The Dawn.

The two have teamed up before, most notably on Scott’s “Wonderful,” an album cut off 2016’s Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, and definitely have an interesting chemistry that works well sonically and lyrically. Two artists who have seen themselves go from supremely talented newcomers to two of the biggest names in hip-hop and music in general, both The Weeknd and Scott know any time they come together there will be eyes that follow and Travis making an appearance on Cash’s IG feels like an intentional move.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Abel said more information regarding The Dawn would be released in the next couple of months and it seems as if this is just the beginning of the process. A Weeknd x Travis collab is something everybody is going to be checking for and sets the tone for the rest of the “missing characters” The Weeknd is on a quest to add to his upcoming project.

What do you think of a potential Weeknd and Travis Scott track appearing on The Dawn? Let us know in the comments.