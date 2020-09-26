Rap Basement

Travis Scott Received Michael Jordan’s Blessing To Film “Franchise” Video

Posted By on September 26, 2020

Michael Jordan gave Travis Scott access to his Illinois estate “without hesitation” to shoot the “Franchise” music video.

There might not be a celebrity who’s as plugged in as Travis Scott. The rapper has been making some major plays this year with collaborations alongside Fortnite and McDonald’s. However, one can argue the main reason why he’s able to work with major corporations is because of the success of his Jordan collaboration.

The rapper released the video for “FRANCHISE” ft. Young Thug and M.I.A yesterday filmed at Michael Jordan‘s Illinois estate. Opening up with Jordan pulling up at the gates of the Highland Park home, Scott appears out the blue with a fleet of colorful vehicles.

According to TMZ, it was Jordan himself who gave Travis Scott the stamp of approval to film the music video at his home. Jordan obviously was the one who had to sign off on it in the first place but apparently, the NBA legend had no reservations in allowing Travis to shoot the video at him home. Sources close to the situation said that Jordan gave Scott his stamp of approval “without hesitation.” 

While Scott was allowed to execute his creative vision inside of the home, Jordan himself has been having trouble actually selling the place. Originally listed in 2012 for $29M, the price of the home is currently listed at $14.9M. Maybe allowing Scott to shoot the music video at his home was an attempt to get the house sold.

Check out the video for “Franchise” below. How are you feeling about the single? Sound off in the comments. 

[Via]

Via HNHH

