Travis Scott Releases Gucci Mane x Jeezy “Verzuz” Merch

Travis Scott emerged last night with a merch release in honor of the Gucci Mane x JeezyVerzuz match held last night at Atlanta’s famous Magic City strip club. The two-hour-long battle saw countless shots fired between the longtime foes, but ended on a note of apparent amity, in a surprise to the two million viewers apprehensively tuned in worldwide.

Scott announced the exciting albeit random drop shortly before the Verzuz took place, taking to his Instagram story to write, “I’m dropping a 4 in a Fanta for this [Verzuz] tonight. Just got my 1017 chain out of the cleaners.” The merch consists of a t-shirt depicting a bedazzled snowman to represent Jeezy, next to a bedazzled ice-cream cone, symbolic of Gucci and his famed face tat. The back of the shirt says “TM:1017” and “Gucci Mane vs. Young Jeezy Live From Magic City Atlanta,” on the back. The TM is for Jeezy’s Thug Motivation album series, and the 1017 is in honor of Guwop’s record label.

The shirt comes in sizes ranging from small to XXL, and includes a “2005 TALL TEE ONE SIZE” size option, seemingly making a crack at the extremely oversized tees that ruled streetwear 15 years ago. The $48 graphic tee also comes in both a brown and a white version, and is available for purchase on La Flame’s website, https://shop.travisscott.com/.

Screenshot via Instagram

Earlier this year, Scott partnered with McDonalds for a historic “Travis Scott meal” collaboration as well as a sweepingly large merch drop.

[via]