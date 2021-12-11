Travis Scott Removed From 2022 Coachella Line-Up: Report

Travis Scott is still feeling the ramifications of the tragedy that struck the Astroworld Festival in November. Though the rapper remained relatively low-key over the past few weeks, he recently sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for his first in-depth interview since the concert. Unfortunately, the attempt at good PR backfired on him quickly, and it seems to be deeply affecting his bottom line.



Image via HNHH. Photo shot by @frankievergar

Coachella removed Travis Scott from their 2022 line-up, per KESQ, who cited local reports from the city of Indio and the community services manager Jim Curtis. The alleged decision is said to be confirmed by Goldenvoice, the organizers of Coachella. in the coming weeks, though it doesn’t seem entirely shocking. The deadly crowd surge reached a death toll of 10 in the past few weeks with 9-year-old Ezra Blount becoming the youngest victim. Rolling Loud Los Angeles recently announced that the festival would have an 18+ age restriction due to the events at Scott’s hometown festival.

In related news, the producers of CACTI beverage recently announced that they would be discontinuing the alcoholic drink. Though they didn’t mention exactly why, it’s hard to imagine that the Astroworld incident didn’t play a significant role. “After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision,” a rep said.

However, sources close to the brand stated that it’s not being discontinued but rather, put on hold. “Travis was clear in his interview that he is not focused on business right now and his priority is helping his community and fans heal. CACTI asked AB InBev to inform their wholesalers there will not be product at this time,” a rep for Travis said.





[Via]