Travis Scott Reveals He’s Featured On A Future & Lil Uzi Vert Remix

Posted By on November 28, 2020

Travis Scott is teasing a new “Pluto x Baby Pluto” remix.

Ever since releasing Astroworld all the way back in 2018, Travis Scott has officially cemented himself as one of the biggest artists in the world. While he hasn’t dropped a ton of new music in 2020, he has certainly made an impact thanks to his various deals with Nike, McDonald’s, and even Sony. With the year coming to a close, Travis is looking to end things off strong and it seems like a track with Future and Lil Uzi Vert could very well be on the horizon.

While taking to his Instagram story, Travis posted the song “DrankinN Smokin” which comes off of the Pluto x Baby Pluto collab tape from Uzi and Future. In the image posted below, Travis says “video OTW,” which is a pretty good indicator that he will be involved in some fashion, with a verse being the most likely contribution.

Pluto x Baby Pluto has received some mixed responses since it dropped although Uzi and Future fans seem to agree that the two make a good team with plenty of potential for great songs. With Travis joining the fold on “Drankin N Smokin,” we are certainly in for a banger of a song.

Stay tuned for updates on this future collab as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Travis Scott

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Via HNHH

