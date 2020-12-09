Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Fredro Starr Says Suge Knight Wanted Him On Death Row
93
0
Mozzy Lets Young Kid Hop In His Dream Car
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1112
1
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
926
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Travis Scott & Roddy Ricch Tease “UTOPIA” Collaboration

Posted By on December 9, 2020

Looks like Roddy Ricch and Travis Scott are possibly joining forces for the first time ever on an upcoming track.

If you happen to follow Roddy Ricch on Instagram, then you already know that the man is the definition of low key. He hardly gives fans a window into his life — professional or otherwise — but that’s what made his latest IG story so exciting. On Tuesday evening, the “The Box” rapper shared a story that by every indication reveals he has been collaborating with Travis Scott

After appearing to be working out of Scott’s recording studio, he posted a photo of a sign that reads: “WELCOME TO UTOPIA,” and “@travisscott wya foo, I’m here.” Not long after Ricch’s story, Scott teased fans as well, reposting the photo to his own story, adding moon and mountain emojis. Rumor has it that Travis Scott‘s upcoming album is going to be called “UTOPIA.” He has yet to confirm that himself, but he has peppered that word into a few of his recent posts.

“AFTER THIS TWEET IMMA THROW MY PHONE,” he tweeted following the release of “Franchise“. “IM TURNT. FUCK I LOVE YALL SO MUCH. THIS SONG MAKE WE WANNA JUST RUN THREW A WALL AND PUKE !!!!! GOING TO GO COOK UP AND BUILD THESE WALLS FOR UTOPIA. SEE YOU GUYS SOON.” He also mentioned the title in a handwritten note. “Thank you for always rocking with me and the whole Cactus gang,” he wrote. “Your support is beyond appreciated and doesn’t go unnoticed. Hope you and your families are staying safe in these times and I look forward to going up with you once everyone is back. Thank you again! For all of the support and see you guys in 2021 in UTOPIA!!”

All that to say, the theory is that Travis Scott’s upcoming album is going to be called “UTOPIA,” and Roddy Ricch will be featured on one of the songs. Only time will tell, however. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Fredro Starr Says Suge Knight Wanted Him On Death Row
93 525 7
0
Mario Judah Gives Playboi Carti An Ultimatum: “You Have 3 Days Left”
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Fredro Starr Says Suge Knight Wanted Him On Death Row
93
0
Mozzy Lets Young Kid Hop In His Dream Car
79
0
Mario Judah Gives Playboi Carti An Ultimatum: “You Have 3 Days Left”
132
0
K. Michelle Defends Earlier Tweets About R. Kelly: “No Regrets”
119
0
The Game Marvels At His Wild Journey: “Safe To Say We Made It”
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kenny Mason Feat. Denzel Curry A+
79
0
FXXXXY PM Freestyle
66
0
Jack Harlow Feat. Big Sean Way Out
79
0
Slimelife Shawty Feat. 42 Dugg Clappers (Remix)
93
0
Lo Village Out The Window
106
1
Jay Critch Bronny
318
1
SAFE Orange Freestyle
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

RMR Pulls Out A Zelda Sword, Ultra Instinct Goku, & More For “In My Bag”
66
0
Meek Mill Feat. Vory “Middle Of It” Video
146
0
King Von “Wayne’s Story” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Fredro Starr Says Suge Knight Wanted Him On Death Row
Mozzy Lets Young Kid Hop In His Dream Car
Mario Judah Gives Playboi Carti An Ultimatum: “You Have 3 Days Left”