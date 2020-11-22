Travis Scott & Rosalia Win Latin Grammy For “TKN”

Travis Scott has won his first Latin Grammy. The “Astroworld” rapper won Best Short Form Music Video for his song “TKN,” with Rosalia.

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Rosalia finished the night with a total of eight Latin Grammy’s for his career. Thursday, she walked away with Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album, for her project, El Mal Querer. She also won Best Urban Song for “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi.”

“Muchas muchas muchas gracias @latingrammys,” she wrote on Instagram.

Scott has been nominated for seven Grammy’s during his career but had yet to win any.

The Latin Grammy is the latest achievement for Scott, who is having a busy year.

Earlier this week, Scott received praise for launching the Cactus Jack Foundation, which provides resources and education to young creatives and students in Houston, TX. “Waymon Webster was a dean of the Prairie View A&M graduate school,” Scott said in a statement. “My grandfather wanted me to take it all the way through college. I feel there is a power in education so to be able to give someone the opportunity to fulfill that dream as my papa thought for me is amazing.”

Scott also released “Verzuz” merch this week in honor of the Gucci Mane x Jeezy matchup.