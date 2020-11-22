Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Travis Scott & Rosalia Win Latin Grammy For “TKN”
79
0
Playboi Carti Discusses “Whole Lotta Red,” Calls It “Alternative” & “Psyched Out”
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1469
4
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
834
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Travis Scott & Rosalia Win Latin Grammy For “TKN”

Posted By on November 21, 2020

Travis Scott and Rosalia won a Latin Grammy for their song “TKN” this week.

Travis Scott has won his first Latin Grammy. The “Astroworld” rapper won Best Short Form Music Video for his song “TKN,” with Rosalia.

Travis Scott, Latin GrammysRonald Martinez / Getty Images

Rosalia finished the night with a total of eight Latin Grammy’s for his career. Thursday, she walked away with Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album, for her project, El Mal Querer. She also won Best Urban Song for “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi.”

“Muchas muchas muchas gracias @latingrammys,” she wrote on Instagram.

Scott has been nominated for seven Grammy’s during his career but had yet to win any.

The Latin Grammy is the latest achievement for Scott, who is having a busy year. 

Earlier this week, Scott received praise for launching the Cactus Jack Foundation, which provides resources and education to young creatives and students in Houston, TX. “Waymon Webster was a dean of the Prairie View A&M graduate school,” Scott said in a statement. “My grandfather wanted me to take it all the way through college. I feel there is a power in education so to be able to give someone the opportunity to fulfill that dream as my papa thought for me is amazing.”

Scott also released “Verzuz” merch this week in honor of the  Gucci Mane x Jeezy matchup.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Playboi Carti Discusses “Whole Lotta Red,” Calls It “Alternative” & “Psyched Out”
132 525 10
0
R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Andrea Explains Why She Kept His Last Name
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Travis Scott & Rosalia Win Latin Grammy For “TKN”
79
0
Playboi Carti Discusses “Whole Lotta Red,” Calls It “Alternative” & “Psyched Out”
132
0
R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Andrea Explains Why She Kept His Last Name
119
0
Jeremih Is Recovering From COVID-19 & Out Of ICU: Report
132
0
Young Thug Opens Up About Paying Lil Baby To Focus On Rapping
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Molly Brazy Feat. Mozzy Boss Up
93
0
Yung Baby Tate Rainbow Cadillac
66
0
Luh Kel Feat. Trippie Redd Feen
119
0
DaBaby Feat. Meek Mill 8 Figures
106
0
Jazz Cartier Basement
119
0
Kash Doll & DJ Infamous Feat. Benny The Butcher & Mulatto Bad Azz
106
0
James Blake The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Rubi Rose Details How COVID-19 Diagnosis Switched Her From Blunts To Joints
185
0
Big Sean Feat. Post Malone “Wolves” Video
199
0
DaBaby Feat. Young Thug “BLIND” Video
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Travis Scott & Rosalia Win Latin Grammy For “TKN”
Playboi Carti Discusses “Whole Lotta Red,” Calls It “Alternative” & “Psyched Out”
R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Andrea Explains Why She Kept His Last Name