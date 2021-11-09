Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Almost Didn’t Rap On Tech N9ne’s “Face Off”
66
0
SAINt JHN Explains Difference Between Working With Kanye West On “DONDA” Versus His Own Album
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4275
3
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1496
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Travis Scott Should Have Stopped Astroworld Festival, Says Houston Fire Chief

Posted By on November 9, 2021

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena says that Travis Scott should have paused the show when he saw what was happening.

Our hearts continue to be with the families and loved ones of the victims of the Astroworld tragedy. As several days have passed since the tragic events in Houston last weekend, rapper Travis Scott has issued a couple of statements, including a video message that did not receive the best reception online. Other parties involved in the festival, including Drake, who performed at the end of the night with Travis, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who were spotted in the VIP area during the show, have sent out their own statements about Astroworld.

More information continues to seep out as the Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department investigate what could have led to the crowd surge. During an appearance on the Today show on Tuesday morning, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena spoke about the tragedy, claiming that he personally thinks that Travis Scott should have stopped performing to assist the crowd after realizing what was happening.


Image via HNHH. Photo shot by @frankievergara_

“The artist has command of that crowd,” said Pena to Savannah Guthrie. “In my opinion, and this is my opinion right now because everything is going to be fleshed out throughout this investigation, but certainly, the artist, if he notices something that’s going on, he can certainly pause that performance, turn on the lights and say, ‘Hey we’re not going to continue until this thing is resolved.'”

Eight people between the ages of 14 and 27 have been declared dead from the crowd surge. A 9-year-old boy is currently fighting for his life in the hospital, as his family states that his organs are damaged and his brain is swollen after being trampled. However, Pena isn’t ready to say if Scott is to blame for the incident.


Lao Chengyue/Xinhua via Getty Images — Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Pena speaks during a press conference at the Wyndham Hotel in Houston, Texas, the United States, Nov. 6, 2021

“No, not at this point, I’m not prepared to say that. I’m not prepared to say he was fully aware of what was going on,” said Pena about any evidence that Travis incited the crowd to stampede toward the stage.

We will continue to keep you updated as this develops.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

SAINt JHN Explains Difference Between Working With Kanye West On “DONDA” Versus His Own Album
79 525 6
0
Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Almost Didn’t Rap On Tech N9ne’s “Face Off”
66 525 5
0

Recent Stories

Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Almost Didn’t Rap On Tech N9ne’s “Face Off”
66
0
SAINt JHN Explains Difference Between Working With Kanye West On “DONDA” Versus His Own Album
79
0
Roddy Ricch Ready To Drop Sophomore Album: “Time For Another One”
119
0
Missy Elliott Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
106
1
Kendrick Lamar Has A New Manager
106
1
More News

Trending Songs

Coi Leray Feat. DaBaby Twinnem (Remix)
212
0
Bizzy Banks So Into You
159
0
Soulja Boy Pullin Up
172
0
Big Boss Vette Big Boss Vette
106
0
Stalley & Apollo Brown No Monsters
132
0
Mac Miller Missed Calls
132
0
Joell Ortiz Feat. Sheek Louch Love Is Love
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Fat Nick Explains Why He Loves Little Caesars Despite Knowing It’s Not Good
199
0
T-Pain “I’m Cool With That” Video
172
0
Drake Drops Off Haunting Visuals For “Knife Talk”
331
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Almost Didn’t Rap On Tech N9ne’s “Face Off”
SAINt JHN Explains Difference Between Working With Kanye West On “DONDA” Versus His Own Album
Roddy Ricch Ready To Drop Sophomore Album: “Time For Another One”