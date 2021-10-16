Rap Basement

Jackboy Teases His Next Project For 2022: "It's Okay To Not Be Okay"
79
0
Kanye West Performs "Runaway" & "Flashing Lights" At Luxurious Wedding In Italy
516
0
Papoose September
3468
2
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1800
1
Travis Scott Signs Malu Trevejo To Cactus Jack Records

Posted By on October 16, 2021

The 19-year-old social media star is the latest addition to Travis Scott’s imprint.

Travis Scott has been signing some new talent to Cactus Jack Records over the years, and it has proven to be a solid endeavor for him. He has been able to secure talents like Sheck Wes as well as Don Toliver, who just came through with a brand new project. With the Cactus Jack empire growing steadily, Scott is looking for some new people to sign on, and recently, it appears as though he just added a TikTok and social media star to the label.

Some of you out there might know Malu Trevejo, who is a 19-year-old social media star who has been in the spotlight since she was around 16. The star took to her Instagram account recently where she spoke about her birthday celebrations and how they involved being signed to Travis’  label. Based on her previous social media output, it should come as no surprise that fans were surprised by this partnership.

Malu Trevejo

Mike Pont/Getty Images

“Birthday girl I’m so happy dreams come true got signed to @cactusjack and @atlanticrecords,” she wrote. “I’m so happyyyyy Libra gang.” It remains to be seen what her role at the label will be, although perhaps some new tracks could be in her future. Influencers and social media stars love to try their hand at music, so perhaps this isn’t as surprising as one would imagine.

Either way, Trevejo’s addition to Cactus Jack should bring about some interesting results, so stay tuned for more details as this story continues to develop.

Via HNHH

