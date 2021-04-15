Rap Basement

Travis Scott Signs SoFaygo To Cactus Jack Records: Report

Posted By on April 15, 2021

SoFaygo has reportedly signed a deal with Travis Scott on his label Cactus Jack Records.

Travis Scott is building quite an impressive roster of artists on his label Cactus Jack Records. The 28-year-old rapper has reached superstar heights in his career and he’s using his platform to help elevate other artists that he believes in. In recent years, we’ve seen Travis work wonders with Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, and others. It looks like Atlanta newcomer SoFaygo is the latest to get the rapper’s co-sign, reportedly signing a deal with Cactus Jack this week.

With his recent success as a rising artist in hip-hop, “Knock Knock” hitmaker SoFaygo looks to make a major impact with his reported signing to Cactus Jack Records. In addition to the artists listed above, Faygo joins Luxury Tax, WondaGurl, and Chase B on the roster. 

The youngster has been attracting all kinds of attention on his way to rap stardom, building a fanbase of over 220,000 followers on Instagram. His biggest song, “Knock Knock,” was produced by Lil Tecca and boasts over 23 million plays on Spotify. Faygo has drawn comparisons to fellow rappers Playboi Carti, Lil Keed, and others, so if you’re a fan of them, you’ll want to check out this rising artist before he blows up more.

Do you think SoFaygo is a good match for Cactus Jack Records? What do you predict for Faygo this year?

Via HNHH

