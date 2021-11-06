Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kids Aged 14 & 16 Were Among Those Killed At Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival: Report
119
0
Scarface Says He’s “Done With Rap”
410
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4222
3
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1376
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Travis Scott & Snoop Dogg Heat Up Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist

Posted By on November 6, 2021

Plus, Key Glock and Money Man hold down this week’s “Fire Emoji” playlist.

New Music Friday included some massive drops this week. As usual, we highlight all of it on our weekly Fire Emoji playlist. Without further adieu, here’s your breakdown:

Though tragedy struck Astroworld on Friday night, Travis Scott prepared for the return of his annual festival with the release of two new singles, “ESCAPE PLAN” and “MAFIA” ft. J. Cole. The two new singles from LaFlame appear to be the first official taste of what he has in store with his forthcoming mixtape, Dystopia. It was only right that both records found their way on this week’s playlist.

With Memphis holding it down these days, Key Glock has proven to be one of the leaders of the new generation of rappers in the city. This week, he shared the second installment in the Yellow Tape series. “Luv A Thug” and “Channel 5” were both necessary inclusions for the Fire Emoji playlist. 

Snoop Dogg recently announced his plans to bring New York back to the rap game. And it seems he made his intention clear with the release of his new single, “Murder Music.” With some help from East Coast heavyweights, Benny The Butcher, Busta Rhymes, and Jadakiss, Snoop blessed us with a more comprehensive look at what he has in store on The Algorithm

Finally, we got new music from Money Man. Hopefully, a new album is on the way.

Check out the Fire Emoji playlist below and subscribe to HNHH on Spotify. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kids Aged 14 & 16 Were Among Those Killed At Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival: Report
119 525 9
0
Scarface Says He’s “Done With Rap”
410 525 31
0

Recent Stories

Kids Aged 14 & 16 Were Among Those Killed At Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival: Report
119
0
Scarface Says He’s “Done With Rap”
410
0
ScHoolboy Q, A$AP Rocky & Others Speak On Kid Cudi’s Influence In New Amazon Prime Documentary
199
0
Travis Scott & Snoop Dogg Heat Up Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist
146
0
Unconfirmed Reports Reveal Astroworld Festival Victims May Have Been Injected With Drugs
543
0
More News

Trending Songs

ArrDee Flowers (Say My Name)
93
0
Keedron Bryant Feat. Curly J Stubborn
106
0
Rakeem Miles Feat. Waka Flocka & Chad Hugo It Is What It Is
119
0
Young Roddy Feat. Conway The Machine Out The Hood
106
0
Hotboii Feat. Lil Tjay Doctor
106
0
SpotemGottem SRT
146
0
Lil Durk Lion Eyes
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Fat Nick Explains Why He Loves Little Caesars Despite Knowing It’s Not Good
159
0
T-Pain “I’m Cool With That” Video
146
0
Drake Drops Off Haunting Visuals For “Knife Talk”
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kids Aged 14 & 16 Were Among Those Killed At Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival: Report
Scarface Says He’s “Done With Rap”
ScHoolboy Q, A$AP Rocky & Others Speak On Kid Cudi’s Influence In New Amazon Prime Documentary