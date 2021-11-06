Travis Scott & Snoop Dogg Heat Up Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist

New Music Friday included some massive drops this week. As usual, we highlight all of it on our weekly Fire Emoji playlist. Without further adieu, here’s your breakdown:

Though tragedy struck Astroworld on Friday night, Travis Scott prepared for the return of his annual festival with the release of two new singles, “ESCAPE PLAN” and “MAFIA” ft. J. Cole. The two new singles from LaFlame appear to be the first official taste of what he has in store with his forthcoming mixtape, Dystopia. It was only right that both records found their way on this week’s playlist.

With Memphis holding it down these days, Key Glock has proven to be one of the leaders of the new generation of rappers in the city. This week, he shared the second installment in the Yellow Tape series. “Luv A Thug” and “Channel 5” were both necessary inclusions for the Fire Emoji playlist.

Snoop Dogg recently announced his plans to bring New York back to the rap game. And it seems he made his intention clear with the release of his new single, “Murder Music.” With some help from East Coast heavyweights, Benny The Butcher, Busta Rhymes, and Jadakiss, Snoop blessed us with a more comprehensive look at what he has in store on The Algorithm.

Finally, we got new music from Money Man. Hopefully, a new album is on the way.

Check out the Fire Emoji playlist below and subscribe to HNHH on Spotify.