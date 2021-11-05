Travis Scott Tapped J. Cole For A Surprise Feature On “MAFIA”

It’s been a long three years since Travis Scott dropped off ASTROWORLD the album, but this weekend, the Houston rapper returns with Astroworld the festival, which will see performances from Young Thug, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, SZA, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, and many more.

Ahead of the event this weekend, the soon-to-be father of two has shared two new tracks for fans to rage to while they wait for UTOPIA, the artist’s upcoming album. The two new releases are titled “ESCAPE PLAN,” and “MAFIA,” which some will be pleased to hear features a sneaky appearance from J. Cole.

The song may show up as a a solo venture from Scott on services like Spotify or Apple Music, but if you listen closely, you can hear the “No Role Modelz” artist rap “Me and my n*ggas show up, you know it’s goin’ down/You know I’ma bring a parade if I fall through this town today/Ain’t even gotta check, you know we the hardest n*ggas around/We still pourin’ up for the n*ggas that can’t be around today” over the Jahaan Sweet and Boi-1da produced beat.

As Hip Hop DX notes, Cole had a long-standing reputation for turning down features, but back in 2019, he decided to expand his resume by working with other artists. “I was looking at it as an opportunity for growth,” the artist explained in Applying Pressure: The Off-Season, his documentary from earlier this year.

“Do you really want to look back and be like, ‘You didn’t work with nobody? You didn’t have no songs with nobody? You just cool with that?’ No. OK! So start saying yes to some features.”

If you didn’t manage to snag tickets to Astroworld Festival, fear not. Apple Music will be live-streaming La Flame’s performance at 7 PM PT/10 PM ET exclusively on their app.

How are you feeling about Travis Scott’s new tracks? Leave a comment and let us know.