Travis Scott Teases New Verse From “Escape Plan” Off Of “Utopia”

Posted By on October 31, 2021

Travis Scott continues to preview new music from “Utopia.”

Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the world and as it stands, fans are waiting for him to drop his next album which is supposedly called Utopia. It’s been over three years since Travis dropped Astroworld and aside from features and side projects, he has yet to give us a full-length album.

So far, Travis has only teased one new song from the album which is called “Escape Plan.” Fans thought the song was supposed to be out by now, however, Scott is mostly using it as a teaser at his shows. With Astrofest coming soon, fans fully expect to hear some new music soon, and at Rolling Loud this weekend, Scott certainly came through for his supporters.

Travis Scott

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

In the video clip posted below, you can hear an extended verse from “Escape Plan” which had yet to be played in public. Needless to say, Travis is getting closer and closer to wanting to release the song, which can only be good news for hip-hop fans. Of course, a release date has not yet been determined, however, something could be happening sooner rather than later.

Let us know what you think of the preview, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest details surrounding Scott’s next full-length project.

Via HNHH

