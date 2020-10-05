Travis Scott Teases “Utopia” Album With Slight IG Change

Travis Scott is riled up after debuting at #1 for the third time this year with “FRANCHISE”, his new single featuring Young Thug and M.I.A. After learning that he topped the charts another time, the rapper had a few announcements to make.

“AFTER THIS TWEET IMMA THROW MY PHONE. IM TURNT. FUCK I LOVE YALL SO MUCH. THIS SONG MAKE WE WANNA JUST RUN THREW A WALL AND PUKE,” wrote Travis on Twitter.

He went on to tease his new album, which is rumored to be titled Utopia, with yet another hint.

“GOING TO GO COOK UP AND BUILD THESE WALLS FOR UTOPIA. SEE YOU GUYS SOON,” he said.

On Instagram, La Flame was also busy making some slight changes to his account to get his fans amped up about his upcoming full-length album release. Until recently, the McDonalds’s-sponsored artist was promoting his Astroworld album in his bio and, now, he’s switched it up to read “Utopia” instead. In other words, it definitely looks like things are about to pop off for Travis.

With “FRANCHISE” doing such impressive numbers, look for Travis to follow up the charting news with more potential information about his upcoming album.

“FRANCHISE” is officially his third #1 record of the year, following “THE SCOTTS” with Kid Cudi and “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”. Travis Scott has become the fastest artist to have three songs debut at #1 in the same year.