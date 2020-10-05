Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

T-Boz Laughs Off Left Eye Conspiracy Rumors, Talks “Disrespectful” TLC Fans
53
0
YBN Nahmir Checks Person Who Made Fun Of His Ads On IG
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
768
1
Big Sean Detroit
688
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Travis Scott Teases “Utopia” Album With Slight IG Change

Posted By on October 5, 2020

Travis Scott continues to tease his next album, changing his Instagram bio to read “Utopia” instead of “Astroworld”.

Travis Scott is riled up after debuting at #1 for the third time this year with “FRANCHISE”, his new single featuring Young Thug and M.I.A. After learning that he topped the charts another time, the rapper had a few announcements to make.

“AFTER THIS TWEET IMMA THROW MY PHONE. IM TURNT. FUCK I LOVE YALL SO MUCH. THIS SONG MAKE WE WANNA JUST RUN THREW A WALL AND PUKE,” wrote Travis on Twitter.

He went on to tease his new album, which is rumored to be titled Utopia, with yet another hint.

“GOING TO GO COOK UP AND BUILD THESE WALLS FOR UTOPIA. SEE YOU GUYS SOON,” he said.

On Instagram, La Flame was also busy making some slight changes to his account to get his fans amped up about his upcoming full-length album release. Until recently, the McDonalds’s-sponsored artist was promoting his Astroworld album in his bio and, now, he’s switched it up to read “Utopia” instead. In other words, it definitely looks like things are about to pop off for Travis.

With “FRANCHISE” doing such impressive numbers, look for Travis to follow up the charting news with more potential information about his upcoming album.

“FRANCHISE” is officially his third #1 record of the year, following “THE SCOTTS” with Kid Cudi and “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”. Travis Scott has become the fastest artist to have three songs debut at #1 in the same year.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

T-Boz Laughs Off Left Eye Conspiracy Rumors, Talks “Disrespectful” TLC Fans
53 525 4
0
YBN Nahmir Checks Person Who Made Fun Of His Ads On IG
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

T-Boz Laughs Off Left Eye Conspiracy Rumors, Talks “Disrespectful” TLC Fans
53
0
YBN Nahmir Checks Person Who Made Fun Of His Ads On IG
79
0
Travis Scott Tells DJs That He Has “Something On The Way”
106
0
Lil Wayne’s Verse On Pop Smoke’s “Iced Out Audemars” Remix Previewed
132
0
Lil Baby Expands 4PF Roster With New Signing
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Usher Feat. Kiana Ledé This Day
40
0
Rittz Feat. NAWF6OD Jesus Blanco
79
0
Junglepussy Main Attraction
93
0
Papoose Boxcutter
93
0
Waka Flocka Hard In Da Paint
119
0
Headie One Breathing
106
0
Jay Electronica Rough Love
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Queen Naija Feat. Lil Durk “Lie To Me” Video
159
0
YG Feat. Lil Wayne, D3szn “Blood Walk” Video
172
0
Real Life
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

T-Boz Laughs Off Left Eye Conspiracy Rumors, Talks “Disrespectful” TLC Fans
YBN Nahmir Checks Person Who Made Fun Of His Ads On IG
Travis Scott Tells DJs That He Has “Something On The Way”