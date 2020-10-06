Rap Basement

T-Boz Laughs Off Left Eye Conspiracy Rumors, Talks “Disrespectful” TLC Fans
53
0
YBN Nahmir Checks Person Who Made Fun Of His Ads On IG
79
0
Travis Scott Tells DJs That He Has “Something On The Way”

Posted By on October 5, 2020

Travis Scott tells the DJs he’s “got something on the way in the mail” for them.

Travis Scott was tweeting in all-caps today and even though it was mildly incoherent, it was more understood than whatever the president fired off. Though a pandemic has probably given Travis Scott a much-needed break from the stage, the rapper has been cheffing up new tunes as we’ve heard with “The Scotts” ft. Kid Cudi and most recently, “Franchise” ft. Young Thug and M.I.A. And while a release date for his forthcoming project hasn’t been announced, it seems like he has more music on the way.

Shortly after it was announced “Franchise” debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, Travis Scott continued teasing this forthcoming project that many believe will be titled Utopia. “GOING TO GO COOK UP AND BUILD THESE WALLS FOR UTOPIA. SEE YOU GUYS SOON,” he tweeted before sending a message out to the DJs. Apparently, they should be refreshing their inbox frequently as he has something on the way for them.

“DJs Just keep Checking ur mailbox,” he tweeted. “Got something on the way in the mail for ya.”

It’s been a few months since Travis Scott initially teased Utopia. Following his recent collaboration with McDonald’s and the subsequent release of “Franchise,” Travis Scott looks like he’s setting up the rollout for the new project. 

Via HNHH

