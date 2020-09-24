Rap Basement

Travis Scott To Premiere “Franchise” Music Video At Select “Tenet” IMAX Screenings

Posted By on September 24, 2020

The new music video will premiere ahead of select screenings of “Tenet.”

Shortly after revealing that his hotly anticipated single “Franchise” featuring Young Thug & M.I.A. would finally be dropping midnight, Travis Scott upped the ante by divulging that a new music video was also due for an unusual rollout tonight.

He took to Twitter to announce that the self-directed music video for “Franchise” would be dropping ahead of the official single release as part of select IMAX screenings of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet

Scott, who recently released the theme song for the film, received Christopher Nolan’s blessing in the form of a handwritten note that he shared wit his followers. 

“Love the video,” the note read. “I can’t wait to hear it on the IMAX speakers and see those sheep stampede across the giant screen as part of a Travis/Tenet/Travis sandwich!”

A known film purist, Nolan praised Travis’ decision to shoot on film and hinted at an especially visual sequence involving sheep. Travis has long exhibited cinematic tendencies and ambitions in his music and it’s likely that the transition into cinema proper will be a flawless one for the rapper. 

“Optimized for IMAX theatres, fans will experience ‘Franchise’ with powerful precision sound and the highest quality crystal-clear imagery on the biggest screens,” a statement released by IMAX read. “Only IMAX’s unique theatre geometry will immerse audiences into Travis Scott’s vision with an audio-visual experience unlike any other.”

You can find a list of all participating IMAX theaters across the US, Canada, and Europe here.

Via HNHH

