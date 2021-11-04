Travis Scott Unveils Garden At Houston School, Later Performs With SZA

His team may have lost the World Series yesterday, but Travis Scott was still in his hometown giving back. The rapper regularly showcases his charitable efforts and this time, he was in Houston unveiling a campus garden at the Young Elementary school. According to Houston Public Media, this garden will be one of many at schools across the city in an effort to teach students about nutrition, gardening, and agriculture.

“Hopefully, you know, it gives these kids some sort of inspirational thing to do every day, and kind of help them look forward to the future,” said the rapper.



Omar Vega / Stringer / Getty Images

He also dedicated the garden to his grandmother who was beaming by his side at the family-friendly ceremony. Reports state that “Miss Sealie’s Corner” is a gazebo at the location.

“We grew up not too far from here on Rosehaven. She used to have a garden in her backyard that looked similar to this,” Scott said. “All she did was make flowers for people around the neighborhood and for family and mostly for anyone that asked, so it’s kinda crazy that we’re able to bring this to the elementary school and allow kids to have that same experience.”

After he took pictures and shook hands, later that evening, he surprised a roaring audience of fans when he joined SZA onstage during her concert. Check out a few highlights from both events below.