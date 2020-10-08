Travis Scott Wants Stormi To Be “Strong,” Emphasizes Need To “Protect Black Daughters”

Proud father Travis Scott walks a fine line between balancing how much he shares with the world about Stormi Webster and what he keeps private, but he mentioned his daughter on his most recent episode of .WAV Radio with Chase B. The Cactus Jack mogul took to his Apple Music station to share tunes and insights, and during the episode, Scott gave a few thoughts on raising his daughter as he co-parents with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

“I feel like it’s way more important now to protect young Black daughters, women, and make sure they have the knowledge of how to carry themselves, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea, jump out on any activity,” said Travis Scott. “Now more than ever, they have the vision.” The father added that he hopes that Stormi to have a “pure vision” of her future capabilities.

While other rappers have decided to step away from being too political, Scott has used his platform to advocate for political issues that he believes are worthy of attention. “That’s why we gotta get out and vote, as the youth, and as us being the future to what this world has a hold, we got that power to change all this sh*t.”