Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival Attendee Enlists Ben Crump In Lawsuit: Report

Posted By on November 8, 2021

More lawsuits have been filed against Travis Scott and Live Nation over the deadly crowd surge at Astroworld Festival in Houston.

The tragedies that occurred on Friday at Astroworld Festival at Houston’s NRG Park are already leading legal action against Travis Scott and Live Nation. According to TMZ, another slew of lawsuits have been filed against the rapper and the entertainment company. One Houston lawyer has filed seven lawsuits on behalf of several clients accusing the rapper of negligence. Another lawsuit was filed on behalf of an attendee by Ben Crump, the lawyer who represented the family of George Floyd. Crump said that he was representing one of the festival’s attendees.


Image via HNHH. Photo shot by @frankievergara_ 

TMZ obtained documents filed by Roberts Markland LLP for the seven lawsuits which they described as identical with the exception of the petitioner’s name. The lawsuits accuse the involved parties of being negligent in providing sufficient security or even laying down a plan that could’ve prevented “several stampedes and a crowd compression” which resulted in eight deaths and countless injuries. Additionally, the lawsuits say Scott and Live Nation didn’t give any warning to fans of the potential dangers and failed to bring an adequate amount of medical staff to care for injuries. 

Sean Roberts of Roberts Markland LLP, who filed the lawsuits, described his clients as “seriously and permanently injured.” He’s seeking an unspecified amount of damages for each of his clients.


Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Last night, one of the first lawsuits reported over the deadly Astroworld Festival was filed against Scott, Drake, and Live Nation. The lawsuit accused both rappers and the entertainment company of inciting “a riot and violence.” Scott’s previous history of chaotic performances was listed in the suit while accusing the Canadian rapper of inciting “the crowd even though he knew of [Scott’s] prior conduct” and “continued to perform on stage while the crowd mayhem continued.”

We’ll keep you updated on anymore news regarding Astroworld Festival. 

[Via]

Via HNHH

