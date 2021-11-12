Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

The Astroworld Tragedy & An Examination Of Mosh Pit Culture In Hip-Hop
119
0
Coi Leray Defends Rico Nasty From Playboi Carti Fan Disrespect
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4420
3
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1575
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Travis Scott’s Attorney Speaks Out, Says Rapper Didn’t Realize Scope Of Tragedy Until Next Day

Posted By on November 12, 2021

Travis Scott’s attorney says the rapper thought the ambulance in the crowd was a golf cart, and he only realized the severity of the situation the following day.

Following the tragedy last week at Astroworld Festival, for which the death toll has reached 9 after 22-year-old university student Bharti Shahani passed away from her injuries on Thursday, rapper Travis Scott‘s attorney Edwin F. McPherson has issued a statement via GMA, claiming that his client didn’t know the scope of the tragedy until the following day.

It has been widely reported that nine people died at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas a week ago, and hundreds more were injured in a crowd surge. Travis’ attorney issued a statement on Thursday, offering support to the victims’ families and providing a contact for them to reach out to the rapper’s team. On Friday, Attorney McPherson appeared on GMA to address questions about Travis’ involvement in the surge.

Scott’s attorney said that authorities are looking to get to the bottom of what happened before pointing fingers, but he did say that the “mass casualty” declaration never made it to Travis or anybody on his team.

“It absolutely did not,” he said. “In fact, we’ve seen footage of police half an hour later just walking about and not looking like it was a mass casualty event. But the important thing is that never got to Travis, it never got to Travis’ crew. He’s up there trying to perform, he does not have any ability to know what’s going on down below, certainly on a mass level.”

He went on to say that Travis didn’t realize how serious the situation had gotten until the next day, which explains why he was so comfortable partying at Dave & Buster’s after the show.

“Travis didn’t really understand the full effect of everything until the next morning,” says his attorney. “Truly, he did not know what was going on. As you can see from [a now-viral video], he’s on a riser and he sees one boy down, and he actually stops the show, asks security to get to that person. There were a couple of other times, once with, you say an ambulance but it looked more like a golf cart with some lights, he wasn’t sure what that was but he actually stopped the show for that, told people to get aside if they’re okay, put their hands up. There was one other incident right in front of him, but understand that when he’s up on the stage and he has flash pods going off around him and he has an ear monitor that has music blasting through it and his own voice, he can’t hear anything, he can’t see anything.”

Travis’ attorney concluded by saying that he doesn’t think the artist “incited” the crowd by telling them to rage, claiming that that’s just like any other show.

“I don’t think so, I think it’s nothing more than any other performer wants, you want your audience to be engaged. You want them to be standing up, you don’t want them to be sitting down, I know he didn’t have anything like this in mind. He wanted them to be engaged, he wanted them to have a good time, we’re coming out of COVID, this is what this festival was about.”

We will keep you updated on any further statements from Travis Scott or his team.

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

The Astroworld Tragedy & An Examination Of Mosh Pit Culture In Hip-Hop
119 525 9
0
Kanye West Says Michael Jordan Still Bothered About “Jumpman” Diss
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

The Astroworld Tragedy & An Examination Of Mosh Pit Culture In Hip-Hop
119
0
Coi Leray Defends Rico Nasty From Playboi Carti Fan Disrespect
132
0
Danny Brown Announces The Title Of His Upcoming Album
106
0
Kanye West Says Michael Jordan Still Bothered About “Jumpman” Diss
159
0
NBA Youngboy Gifts Deceased Fan’s His Family Platinum Plaque
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Dusty Locane CANES WORLD
119
0
Baby Tate Dungarees
93
0
Russ Losin Control, Pt. 2
159
0
DaBaby Feat. 21 Savage STICKED UP
146
0
Bando. & Isaiah Rashad Payday
159
0
Silk Sonic Feat. Thundercat & Bootsy Collins After Last Night
199
0
Summer Walker I Want To Come Home For Christmas (Amazon Original)
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Big Sean & Hit-Boy “The One ” Video
251
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, Busta Rhymes “Murder Music ” Video
225
0
Fat Nick Explains Why He Loves Little Caesars Despite Knowing It’s Not Good
238
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

The Astroworld Tragedy & An Examination Of Mosh Pit Culture In Hip-Hop
Coi Leray Defends Rico Nasty From Playboi Carti Fan Disrespect
Danny Brown Announces The Title Of His Upcoming Album