Travis Scott’s Hard Seltzer CACTI Discontinued: Report

Posted By on December 10, 2021

Anheuser-Busch issued a statement saying they “decided to stop all production and brand development.”

It seems that Travis Scott and his team thought that his intimate interview with Charlamagne Tha God would be helpful, but it, in turn, created more of a mess for the rapper. Scott has been under fire following the tragedy at Astroworld as people have accused him of ignoring the pleas of suffering fans in the audience. Ten people would lose their lives in the chaos and dozens of others were injured, and while Scott has expressed grief over what occurred, he has not accepted responsibility.

Upwards of two thousand people have sued Scott and several others in connection with the tragedy, and the rapper continues to suffer the consequences now that is being reported that he has suffered another business loss.


According to TMZ, Scott’s hard seltzer beverage CACTI has been discontinued by Anheuser-Busch. The company reportedly stated, “After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision.”

A “source” stated that this decision is not a cancelation, but Scott and Anheuser-Busch agree back in November to end the partnership mutually. 

Scott’s rep reportedly issued a statement that read: “Travis was clear in his interview that he is not focused on business right now and his priority is helping his community and fans heal. CACTI asked AB InBev to inform their wholesalers there will not be product at this time.”


[via]
Via HNHH

