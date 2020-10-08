Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nick Cannon “Can’t F*ck With” DJ Vlad After Minister Louis Farrakhan Controversy
159
0
Cardi B Rips Her Fans For Interfering In Her Personal Life
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
807
1
Big Sean Detroit
754
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Travis Scott’s Label Owes Production Company $180K For “Wake Up” Video

Posted By on October 8, 2020

The production company also claims Epic Records is blacklisting them from the industry.

Kanye West might have a point.

It’s no secret that record labels have been struggling in recent years as the industry changes and it’s even more commonly known that record labels are known to sometimes refrain from paying people for their work.

Now, Smuggler, the company that was hired by Epic Records to produce Travis Scott‘s “Wake Up” music video, is filing a lawsuit against Epic claiming that the label still owes $187,255 that they are reportedly refusing to pay.

The entire cost for the video was $749,000. Epic reportedly tried to haggle the price down to $600,000 but seemingly conceded after paying the first instalment of $561,766. The label has yet to settle its bill with a second instalment and it’s saying it’s because they don’t like the video.

The label reportedly claimed that the video was missing effects that weren’t outlined in their contract and tried to get the agreement cancelled despite the fact that the video had been out for a month and that Scott’s team was unanimously happy with the results. 

On top of that, Smuggler alleges that Epic is actively engaging in blacklisting them, “a fact the company discovered in August 2020 when directors “inexplicably pulled” out of two jobs that Smuggler was bidding for, the court documents claim.”

If you’re feeling nostalgic, you can check out the video in question below. Hopefully the production company gets what they’re owed for their good work.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nick Cannon “Can’t F*ck With” DJ Vlad After Minister Louis Farrakhan Controversy
159 525 12
0
Cardi B Rips Her Fans For Interfering In Her Personal Life
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Nick Cannon “Can’t F*ck With” DJ Vlad After Minister Louis Farrakhan Controversy
159
0
Cardi B Rips Her Fans For Interfering In Her Personal Life
172
0
Polo G Flexes How Much He’s Charging For A Feature
357
0
KXNG Crooked Says Eminem & Nick Cannon’s Beef Is Over
450
0
Travis Scott’s Label Owes Production Company $180K For “Wake Up” Video
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

King Von Feat. Fivio Foreign I Am What I Am
53
0
Bebe Rexha Feat. Doja Cat Baby, I'm Jealous
40
0
Ceraadi Favorite
53
0
Karlae Feat. Young Thug & Gunna Jimmy Choo
93
0
Juicy J Feat. NLE Choppa Load It Up
53
0
O.T. Genasis Feat. Chris Brown & Charlie Wilson Back To You
106
0
Benny The Butcher Feat. Lil Wayne & Big Sean Timeless
66
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Jealous
66
0
My Dawg
106
0
The Worst In Me
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nick Cannon “Can’t F*ck With” DJ Vlad After Minister Louis Farrakhan Controversy
Cardi B Rips Her Fans For Interfering In Her Personal Life
Polo G Flexes How Much He’s Charging For A Feature