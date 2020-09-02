Rap Basement

Travis Scott's McDonald's Meal From Collab Revealed In New Leak
DaBaby Announces New Video With Quavo Coming Tonight
Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
420 Stunna Stunnavelli
Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal From Collab Revealed In New Leak

Posted By on September 2, 2020

New information on Travis Scott’s upcoming collab with McDonald’s leaks.

It appears that McDonald’s is going all out with their upcoming collaboration with big-time celebrities. Just a few weeks back, it was revealed that Travis Scott would be the first of many celebrities moving forward to collaborate with the fast-food chain. Information was scarce but there were leaks of the alleged toy and apparel.

In an internal memo, McDonald’s explained that Travis Scott‘s genuine love for their food would resonate with a younger audience. And it appears the collaboration includes a Travis Scott meal for fans to eat like the rapper himself. The Travis Scott Sandwich includes a Quarter Pounder burger with three half-strips of Applewood smoked bacon, mustard, ketchup, slivered onion, 2 pickles, lettuce, and two pieces of cheese. The Travis Scott meal comes with french fries and BBQ sauce, as well as a medium drink.

The rapper has been teasing new music recently, though, with a McDonald’s collab under wraps, he’s evidently been busy with other ventures. Most recently, he released a new single, “The Plan” for Christopher Nolan’s The Tenet. “His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound,” Nolan told GQ about Travis Scott’s contributions. “His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle.”

Swipe below to check out the McDonald’s meal.

Via HNHH

