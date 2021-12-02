Rap Basement

Travis Scott’s Offer To Cover Burial Costs Rejected By More Families Of Astroworld Victims

Posted By on December 2, 2021

Half of the Astroworld Festival victims families have rejected Travis Scott’s offer to cover funeral costs.

The lawsuits are piling on against Travis Scott nearly a month after the deadly Astroworld Festival in Houston. Travis Scott has been rather lowkey, with the exception of his golf date with Michael Jordan and co., though he has made some efforts to try and make amends with the families of the victims. The rapper offered to cover funeral costs for all of the 10 victims who died at his festival, though it doesn’t seem like many families are interested.


Image via HNHH. Photo shot by @frankievergara_ 

On Monday, it was reported that the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest victim of the deadly surge, rejected Scott’s offer. Rolling Stone reports that even more families have informed Scott’s legal team that they wouldn’t be accepting any money. Four families said they would rather leave it up to the courts to decide what’s best in the case. 

Phillip Corboy, who represents the families of Jacob Jurinek and Franco Patino, Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for Axel Acosta’s family, and Richard Mithoff, the lawyer for 14-year-old John Hilgert’s family, told the publication that Scott’s offer felt like a disingenuous attempt at repairing his public image. Corboy explained that it took Jurenik and Patino’s family less than 3 seconds to decline Scott’s offer.

“If he’s trying to impress upon the families that he’s sincere and has concern for them and realize that funerals can be expensive, what Scott’s team did is not the way to do it,” Corboy said. “You don’t get a piece of paper in the mail from a lawyer in Beverly Hills who says he represents Travis Scott. These families are raw right now; that lacks any personal touch.”


Image via HNHH. Photo shot by @frankievergara_

Buzbee echoed Corboy’s sentiment, calling out Scott’s press release statement announcing his offer to cover funeral expenses.

“Let the families grieve and shut up, that’s it. When something like this happens, there’s not a whole lot someone like Travis Scott could do to assuage their pain,” Buzbee says. “He says he feels sorry for them but he’s quick to say it wasn’t his fault. He’s no different than any defendant pointing fingers to someone else. They don’t want funeral expenses from him. Whatever we get from him we’re going to get through the court system.”

We’ll keep you posted on more information surrounding the Astroworld Festival tragedy. 

[Via]

Via HNHH

