Trevor Noah Will Host The 2021 GRAMMY Awards

Comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is set to host the 2021 Grammy Awards as announced by the Recording Academy. In previous years, iconic stars such as Alicia Keys (2019-20), James Corden (2017-18), and LL Cool J (2012-16) have hosted music’s most prestigious award show.

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will be streamed live on GRAMMY.com at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT.

In a press release from the Recording Academy, Trevor Noah shared his excitement and said:

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for Best Pop Album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement. “I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!”

This year rap star Megan Thee Stallion received four Grammy nominations including Best New Artist. Savage (Remix) featuring Beyonce was one of the biggest collaborations this year and was nominated three times for Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.

