Trey Songz Concert Leaves Ohio Club Facing Fines For Pandemic Violations

Amid the pandemic, it’s no secret that the music industry has taken a massive hit. Without large crowds having the ability to safely convene and enjoy performances, live music hasn’t been an easy thing to orchestrate, and when it happens, it’s conditioned — or otherwise slapped with legal consequences.

An Ohio club known as, The Aftermath, is getting potentially being hit with fines after hosting an indoor performance by R&B singer, Trey Songz. The concert, which took place on Saturday night, welcomed an estimated 500 guests — none of whom followed the guidelines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The guests were reportedly seen “sharing alcoholic beverages and making no attempts to maintain social distancing,” according to the Ohio Investigative Unit. The unit’s enforcement commander, Erik Wolf, described “concert environment” as something we would have seen and celebrated in 2019. “If you had taken that event and put it in 2019, it would have been pretty much the same concert, same event that was taking place last night,” he said.

The report also indicated that The Aftermath did not preemptively put up barriers inside the club to keep attendees safe during the concert, and most employees and guests were not wearing protective masks.The case has now been handed over to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, who has been tasked with delivering fines and other related penalties to the night club, once agreed upon by The Ohio Investigative Unit.



Angela Weiss via Getty Images