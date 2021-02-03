Trey Songz Directs Fans To OnlyFans After Sex Tape Leaks

Trey Songz, for better or for worse, has had a pretty eventful 2021. So far, he’s had a joint event with Fabolous get shut down in Houston due to sidelining COVID-19 protocols, get arrested for allegedly throwing a punch at a cop at a Kansas City Chiefs game, and, most recently, had his sex tape leak for all of the internet to see.

In typical Trey fashion, the renowned R&B singer has been lightheartedly playing off the scandal. A couple of hours ago, he posted a picture on Instagram using a wide-eyed emoji to reference the wild circumstances under which he’s been trending. Following the internet’s response to his alleged nudes, it’s completely understandable that Trey would be shocked following such a public invasion of privacy.

Shortly after that initial reaction, however, Trey Songz decided to turn his lemons into lemonade. In a new Instagram post, Mr. Steal Yo Girl directs fans who are interested in today’s developments to subscribe to his OnlyFans, which he created late last year in celebration of his birthday. With the fervor around the leak, the announcement will surely result in an influx of cash for the Back Home artist.

Whether or not Trey Songz has actually posted the newly surfaced sex tape on his OnlyFans can only be confirmed if you subscribe to the R&B singer’s account. With a subscription price of $20, it’s up to fans to decide if they are Ready to cough up some money for Trey’s exclusive content.

Are you subscribing?