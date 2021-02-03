Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nelly Responds To St. Lunatics’ Ali With Detailed Story Of Group’s History: “Actual Factuals”
93
0
Migos File To Dismiss Lawsuit Against Former Lawyer
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12653
1
Wiz Khalifa
1932
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Trey Songz Directs Fans To OnlyFans After Sex Tape Leaks

Posted By on February 3, 2021

Trey Songz capitalizes on the leaking of his sex tape with some OnlyFans promotion.

Trey Songz, for better or for worse, has had a pretty eventful 2021. So far, he’s had a joint event with Fabolous get shut down in Houston due to sidelining COVID-19 protocols, get arrested for allegedly throwing a punch at a cop at a Kansas City Chiefs game, and, most recently, had his sex tape leak for all of the internet to see.

In typical Trey fashion, the renowned R&B singer has been lightheartedly playing off the scandal. A couple of hours ago, he posted a picture on Instagram using a wide-eyed emoji to reference the wild circumstances under which he’s been trending. Following the internet’s response to his alleged nudes, it’s completely understandable that Trey would be shocked following such a public invasion of privacy.

Shortly after that initial reaction, however, Trey Songz decided to turn his lemons into lemonade. In a new Instagram post, Mr. Steal Yo Girl directs fans who are interested in today’s developments to subscribe to his OnlyFans, which he created late last year in celebration of his birthday. With the fervor around the leak, the announcement will surely result in an influx of cash for the Back Home artist.

Whether or not Trey Songz has actually posted the newly surfaced sex tape on his OnlyFans can only be confirmed if you subscribe to the R&B singer’s account. With a subscription price of $20, it’s up to fans to decide if they are Ready to cough up some money for Trey’s exclusive content. 

Are you subscribing?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nelly Responds To St. Lunatics’ Ali With Detailed Story Of Group’s History: “Actual Factuals”
93 525 7
0
Migos File To Dismiss Lawsuit Against Former Lawyer
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Nelly Responds To St. Lunatics’ Ali With Detailed Story Of Group’s History: “Actual Factuals”
93
0
Migos File To Dismiss Lawsuit Against Former Lawyer
93
0
Lil Durk Announces New Collab With Kehlani “Love You Too”
106
0
Floyd Mayweather Challenges 50 Cent To High-Stakes Fight
119
0
Marilyn Manson Once Admitted To Threatening Rape, Fantasies Of Murder
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Ay Em Feat. BackRoad Gee Jon Snow
79
0
Westside Boogie Said Sum (Freestyle)
132
0
Ol' Dirty Bastard Brooklyn Zoo
93
0
YNW BSlime OTW
185
0
Drakeo The Ruler Too Icey
119
0
Pooh Shiesty Feat. BIG30 Neighbors
146
0
Page Kennedy Feat. Elzhi & Method Man Pain
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Young Dolph Feat. Key Glock “Green Light” Video
159
0
G.T. “Joe Montana” Video
185
0
Nechie “Stackin It” Video
185
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nelly Responds To St. Lunatics’ Ali With Detailed Story Of Group’s History: “Actual Factuals”
Migos File To Dismiss Lawsuit Against Former Lawyer
Lil Durk Announces New Collab With Kehlani “Love You Too”