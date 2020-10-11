Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

FKA Twigs Says She Finished Her Album While Quarantined Using FaceTime
66
0
Freddie Gibbs & Big Sean Imagine Themselves As Lakers For Upcoming Music Video
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
834
1
Big Sean Detroit
807
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Trey Songz & Kehlani Bless This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist

Posted By on October 11, 2020

A cut off of Trey Songz “Back Home.” Plus, Kehlani hops on the remix to Victoria Monét’s “Touch Me.”

It’s been a great year for R&B. And perhaps, that’s just the vibe of the year. A pandemic that’s kept us in for the majority of the year is best soundtracked to soothing vocals. New artists emerged, declaring themselves a new voice in the ever-expanding genre like Giveon. Meanwhile, a few legends also came through with new projects after years of keeping fans waiting, such as Alicia Keys.

As we do each week, we’re back with another edition of our R&B Season playlist, highlighting some heavy hitters in the game. First off, we’re ecstatic to have a new body of work from Trey Songz. The singer blessed us with his latest offering, Back Home which serves as one of his most personal and mature projects to date. And though there are plenty of cuts to choose from the project, we highlighted one of the best singles he released in the lead, “Two Ways.”

Kehlani is another one of those artists who can drop a project and have fans demanding for more. She blessed the world with It Was Good Until It Wasn’t earlier this year and kept up with the demand with several collaborations. Most recently, Victoria Monét enlisted the Oakland-bred vocalist for the remix to “Touch Me.”

Make sure you peep our R&B Season playlist below.

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

FKA Twigs Says She Finished Her Album While Quarantined Using FaceTime
66 525 5
0
Freddie Gibbs & Big Sean Imagine Themselves As Lakers For Upcoming Music Video
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

FKA Twigs Says She Finished Her Album While Quarantined Using FaceTime
66
0
Freddie Gibbs & Big Sean Imagine Themselves As Lakers For Upcoming Music Video
159
0
Key! Gets At Kenny Beats On Twitter, Kenny Is Genuinely Confused
410
0
Trey Songz & Kehlani Bless This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
185
0
Charlamagne Tha God Reacts To Big Sean’s Bars On “Timeless”
437
0
More News

Trending Songs

Xavier Wulf Feat. RMC Mike Cross Cuttin
132
0
Fatt Sosa Feat. Rick Ross Pimpin
119
0
TyFontaine Delectable
93
0
Calboy Percosex
132
0
Price & KOTA The Friend Maya
93
0
Bandokay & Double Lz Feat. Abra Cadabra BLM
146
0
Mr Eazi & Tega Starr French Kiss
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Tracy “Messy” Video
106
0
Curren$y “1 Luv (Roll the Credits)” Video
79
0
Jealous
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

FKA Twigs Says She Finished Her Album While Quarantined Using FaceTime
Freddie Gibbs & Big Sean Imagine Themselves As Lakers For Upcoming Music Video
Key! Gets At Kenny Beats On Twitter, Kenny Is Genuinely Confused