Trey Songz Releases “Back Home” Tracklist

Amid a recent Coronavirus diagnosis,Trey Songz moves forward with the upcoming release of his new album, Back Home. With the album slated to arrive on Friday, Trey has decided to give fans a quick preview of what they’re in for today, with the release of the album’s tracklist.

The album contains 22 songs, with features coming from Summer Walker, Ty Dolla $ign, Swae Lee and Davido. Summer Walker appears on the title track and lead single, “Back Home.” His response to George Floyd’s death and the other senseless murders of black men, “2020 Riots: How Many Times,” is also included on the album.

Check out the full tracklist below.

On the other end of the spectrum, Trey has been involved in recent gossip-y scandal with a friend of Celina Powell making controversial allegations agains the singer, which did elicit a response from Trey, although it also resulted in the past being trudged up. Trey took it all in stride.

Back Home Tracklist

1. Be My Guest

2. Save It

3. Hands On

4. Lost & Found

5. Circles

6. Round & Round

7. Two Ways

8. Hit Different

9. Cats Got My Tongue

10. Back Home feat. Summer Walker

11. On Top Of Me

12. On Call feat. Ty Dolla $ign

13. Nobody’s Watchin

14. Sleepless Nights feat. Davido

15. GLA

16. Rain feat. Swae Lee

17. Tug of War

18. All This Love

19. OG Lovelude

20. 2020 Riots: How Many Times

21. I Know A Love

22. NoahLove