Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Coachella To Be Rescheduled Yet Again
0
0
LL Cool J Reflects On Collaborating With Eddie Van Halen
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
768
1
Big Sean Detroit
688
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Trey Songz Releases “Back Home” Tracklist

Posted By on October 6, 2020

Trey Songz taps Summer Walker, Ty Dolla $ign, Swae Lee and more for “Back Home.”

Amid a recent Coronavirus diagnosis,Trey Songz moves forward with the upcoming release of his new album, Back Home. With the album slated to arrive on Friday, Trey has decided to give fans a quick preview of what they’re in for today, with the release of the album’s tracklist.

The album contains 22 songs, with features coming from Summer Walker, Ty Dolla $ign, Swae Lee and Davido. Summer Walker appears on the title track and lead single, “Back Home.” His response to George Floyd’s death and the other senseless murders of black men, “2020 Riots: How Many Times,” is also included on the album.

Check out the full tracklist below.

On the other end of the spectrum, Trey has been involved in recent gossip-y scandal with a friend of Celina Powell making controversial allegations agains the singer, which did elicit a response from Trey, although it also resulted in the past being trudged up. Trey took it all in stride.

Back Home Tracklist

1. Be My Guest

2. Save It

3. Hands On

4. Lost & Found

5. Circles

6. Round & Round

7. Two Ways

8. Hit Different

9. Cats Got My Tongue

10. Back Home feat. Summer Walker

11. On Top Of Me

12. On Call feat. Ty Dolla $ign

13. Nobody’s Watchin

14. Sleepless Nights feat. Davido

15. GLA

16. Rain feat. Swae Lee

17. Tug of War

18. All This Love

19. OG Lovelude

20. 2020 Riots: How Many Times

21. I Know A Love

22. NoahLove

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Coachella To Be Rescheduled Yet Again
0 525 0
0
LL Cool J Reflects On Collaborating With Eddie Van Halen
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Coachella To Be Rescheduled Yet Again
0
0
LL Cool J Reflects On Collaborating With Eddie Van Halen
79
0
Meek Mill Shows Wale Some Crew Love
106
0
Royce Da 5’9″ Announces “The Ryan Montgomery Foundation”
93
0
21 Savage & Metro Boomin Drop New 24-Hour “Savage Mode II” Merch
66
1
More News

Trending Songs

YNW BSlime Feat. YNW Melly One Step
79
0
Ghetts Feat. Skepta IC3
40
0
Diablo Feat. Lil Xan & Lil Wop Before The War
93
0
Boathouse Feat. Bun B Suckers
66
0
Trippie Redd Sleepy Hollow
79
0
Masego Feat. Shenseea Silver Tongue Devil
225
0
Travis Scott Feat. Future, Young Thug & M.I.A. Franchise (Remix)
66
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

My Dawg
66
0
The Worst In Me
146
0
Mood Swings
93
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Coachella To Be Rescheduled Yet Again
LL Cool J Reflects On Collaborating With Eddie Van Halen
Meek Mill Shows Wale Some Crew Love