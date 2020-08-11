Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out “Dudes” Who Criticize “WAP” & Not “Slob On My Knob”
0
0
Beyoncé Calls Young Girl Who Went Viral For Crying While Watching “Black Is King”
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
913
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
768
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Trina Trends After Cardi B Uses Her To Defend “WAP” Raunchiness

Posted By on August 11, 2020

Cardi B urges everybody offended by her new single “WAP” to check out some vintage Florida rappers, including Trina, Khia, and Jacki-O.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion went on and released one of the most controversial songs and videos in recent rap history, getting picked up by politicians who are “worried” about the youth who could be influenced by their music.

We’ve seen Ben Shapiro recite the lyrics in cringe-worthy fashion and we’ve also seen a few Congressmen speak about the track.

Responding to all of the controversy, Cardi B asked her critics to check out some female rappers that have been even more raunchy in the past, naming Trina, Khia, and Jacki-O as just a few of the Florida rappers that paved the way for her to talk this explicitly. That was enough for the world to remember some of their craziest songs, ending with Trina becoming a trending topic on Twitter.

Trina said ‘I’ll fuck him in the living room while his children home I make him eat it while my period on’ Wap is mid compared to that,” wrote one user. “We literally grew up with Oochie Wally, My Neck my back, Trina, Whisper Song, Tip Drill, Pussy Popping, Disco Inferno, the entire 2LiveCrew catalog but Wap is where the line is finally drawn,” said another.

Who else would love to see a Trina collaboration on Cardi B’s sophomore album?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out “Dudes” Who Criticize “WAP” & Not “Slob On My Knob”
0 525 0
0
Beyoncé Calls Young Girl Who Went Viral For Crying While Watching “Black Is King”
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out “Dudes” Who Criticize “WAP” & Not “Slob On My Knob”
0
0
Beyoncé Calls Young Girl Who Went Viral For Crying While Watching “Black Is King”
79
0
Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Team Member
146
0
Trina Trends After Cardi B Uses Her To Defend “WAP” Raunchiness
225
0
J. Cole NBA Try-Out Earns Criticism From Danny Green’s Brother
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Twelve'len LIARS [ACT I]
106
0
Safaree Samuels B.A.D (Big A** D*ck)
424
0
Vic Mensa Feat. Malik Yusef & Wyatt Waddell No More Teardrops
172
0
Sadistik Feat. Mick Jenkins Zodiac
212
0
Cookiee Kawaii Vibe (If I Back It Up)
331
0
SoloSam Feat. Michael Christmas HOTBOX
132
0
Kyle Dion That Don't Mean A Thing
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Juice WRLD & The Weeknd “Smile” Video
132
0
Lil Yachty & Future “Pardon Me” Video
146
0
42 Dugg “Big 4’s” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out “Dudes” Who Criticize “WAP” & Not “Slob On My Knob”
Beyoncé Calls Young Girl Who Went Viral For Crying While Watching “Black Is King”
Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Team Member