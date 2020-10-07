Trippie Redd Low-Key Reveals “Pegasus” Release Date, Cover Art, & Tracklist

Despite the album leaking in its entirety several weeks ago, it looks like Trippie Redd will still be releasing his anticipated album Pegasus.

The Ohio native has been teasing the release for a long time, ramping up speculation that it could be dropping soon by sharing the cover artwork on social media. Unfortunately, the fans were not too keen on the artwork he had selected, which shows him flailing his arms in front of a unicorn, wearing nothing but nude-colored underwear.

He ended up deleting the picture, seemingly being bullied into changing the cover. While it definitely seemed as though he would be switching things up because of the backlash, it now looks like he’s so dedicated to the picture that he’s keeping it as his cover, as per a user on Reddit who received an e-mail with information about the album.

It’s unclear how the fan got ahold of the e-mail, which looks to be an announcement that the single “Sleepy Hollow” is officially released. The song is only set to drop tomorrow.

Still, the user scrolls through the email, uncovering the official cover artwork for Pegasus, as well as a tracklist and release date. If this is to be believed, Pegasus will be out on October 30. It is also set to feature Future, Young Thug, Chris Brown, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Busta Rhymes, Swae Lee, and more. The tracklist looks similar to the version that was leaked.

Are you looking forward to some new music from Trippie Redd?

