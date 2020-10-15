Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Doja Cat Sizzles In Sexy Broadway-Inspired “BBMA” Medley Performance
119
0
John Legend Dedicates Emotional “BBMA” Performance To Wife Chrissy Teigen
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Big Sean Detroit
913
0
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
741
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Trippie Redd Responds To Yung Bleu’s Lowkey Shade Over Drake Collab

Posted By on October 14, 2020

Trippie Redd brushes off Yung Bleu’s comment by showing off his plaques.

Drake is the biggest artist on the planet so you can only imagine the excitement with an up-and-coming artist who gets the chance to work with him. Sometimes, these collaborations never see the light of day while others drop out of nowhere and propel into Billboard charting singles. For budding acts, it’s really an opportunity to break out into global consciousness.

For Trippie Redd, it seems like he’ll be forever haunted by comments about missing the opportunity to work on “God’s Plan.” Now, the story’s been told — Drake asked Trippie to hop on the Billboard chart-topping single early on in his career, though he missed the opportunity. It’s almost become a punchline of sorts. 

Drake is set to appear on the remix to Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mine Still,” due out this Friday. However, the Alabama rapper was hit with plenty of comments saying that his fate would be similar to Trippie’s when it came to working with Drake.

“Ain trippie drake told me to let y’all no I wasn’t gone even say s***! thanks ! Tune in Friday,” Bleu wrote.

Trippie caught wind of the comments and shared a screenshot of the slew of plaques he’s received recently. It was less of a stunt and more of a celebration of what he’s accomplished, even without working with Drake.

Ni**as be right fr they could never be me… I ain’t need the hottest n***a in the game for this either ð¤ð¼lil 20 piece of new plaques I’m heading into the 40s now,” he captioned the post.

Check it out below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Doja Cat Sizzles In Sexy Broadway-Inspired “BBMA” Medley Performance
119 525 9
0
John Legend Dedicates Emotional “BBMA” Performance To Wife Chrissy Teigen
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Doja Cat Sizzles In Sexy Broadway-Inspired “BBMA” Medley Performance
119
0
John Legend Dedicates Emotional “BBMA” Performance To Wife Chrissy Teigen
79
0
Chaka Khan Says “F*ck Her” When Asked About Singing With Ariana Grande
79
0
Kamala Harris Praises Megan Thee Stallion: “Black Women DO Deserve Better”
93
0
Trippie Redd Responds To Yung Bleu’s Lowkey Shade Over Drake Collab
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

TOBi Shine
79
0
Rejjie Snow Feat. Snoh Aalegra & Cam O'Bi Mirrors
106
0
Brandy Feat. Ty Dolla $ign No Tomorrow Pt. 2
93
0
Toosii Met In LA
79
0
Soulja Boy Stove
199
0
Young Nudy Never
159
0
Dr. Dre Feat. Ice Cube Natural Born Killaz
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Pop Smoke Feat. King Combs & Calboy “Diana (Remix)” Video
159
0
Lil Tracy “Messy” Video
172
0
Curren$y “1 Luv (Roll the Credits)” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Doja Cat Sizzles In Sexy Broadway-Inspired “BBMA” Medley Performance
John Legend Dedicates Emotional “BBMA” Performance To Wife Chrissy Teigen
Chaka Khan Says “F*ck Her” When Asked About Singing With Ariana Grande