Trippie Redd Reveals “NEON SHARK vs Pegasus” Tracklist & Release Date

Trippie Redd officially released his third studio album Pegasus back in October of last year with features from PartyNextDoor, Chris Brown, Rich the Kid, Lil Wayne, and more. The album’s release was nearly completely soiled after the album in its entirety leaked nearly two months before its release. Similar to the standard edition of the project, the collaborative deluxe project with Travis Barker titled Neon Shark vs. Pegasus was leaked on Tidal at the end of last month. Screenshots of the leak publically showed the 14 new additional songs that would be included in the project.

A little more than a week after the leak, Trippie has shared the official tracklist and release date of the project with fans on his Instagram page. The album is intended to be a fully pop-punk and rock release from the 21-year-old artist. The entire album was produced by blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and will feature guests verses from fellow rapper turned rock star Machine Gun Kelly, blackbear, Chino Moreno, Scarlxrd, and ZillaKami.

Trippie posted a photo of the album art detailing the titles of the 14-new additional tracks. “NEON SHARK vs Pegasus presented by @travisbarker,” he wrote with a shark and unicorn emoji. He added, “coming 2/19.” Check out the tracklist above and below, and let us known if you’ll be streaming Trippie’s latest effort come February 19th.

Tracklist:

1. Pill Breaker (feat. Blackbear & Machine Gun Kelly)

2. Without You

3. Swimming

4. Female Shark

5. Geronimo (ft. Chino Moreno)

6. Sea World

7. Red Sky (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

8. Megladon

9. Save Yourself

10. Dreamer

11. It’s Coming

12. Leaders

13. Frozen Ocean

14. Dead Desert (feat. Scarlxrd & ZillaKami)