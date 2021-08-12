Rap Basement

Trippie Redd Reveals “Trip At Knight” Tracklist Ft. Drake, Lil Durk, Juice WRLD, Polo G

Posted By on August 11, 2021

XXXTentacion, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Sada Baby are also included on the tracklist.

We’re edging close to the release of Trippie Redd’s anticipated Trip At Knight and it seems that the rapper is preparing himself to share the album’s release date. Back in February, Trippie delivered his Neon Shark vs. Pegasus project, the deluxe version of Pegasus, and he’s been busy working on his next effort. The rapper teased a Lil Durk collaboration just a month later, and now, we see that the two midwest artists did link in the studio as Trippie has shared the tracklist to Trip At Knight.

We’ve already received Trip At Knight singles “Miss The Rage” with Playboi Carti and “Holy Smokes” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, and after seeing the full list of features, fans have been begging the rapper to deliver details on the release date.

Months ago, Yung Bleu said Trippie acted “like a little girl” upon learning of the Alabama artist’s Drake feature on “You’re Mines Still,” but Trippie isn’t fretting because he snagged one of his own. There are also two posthumous features from Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion as well as looks from Lil Durk, Polo G, Ski Mask the Slump God, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, and others.

Check out the album’s artwork as well as the tracklist below and let us know if you’re excited about Trip At Knight.

Tracklist

1. Molly Heart
2. MP5 ft. SoPaygo
3. Betrayal ft. Drake
4. Finish Line
5. Holy Smokes ft. Lil Uzi Vert
6. Supercell
7. Miss the Rage ft. Playboi Carti
8. Supernatural
9. Demon Time ft. Ski Mask the Slump God
10. Matt Hardy 999 ft. Juice WRLD
11. Vibes
12. New Money
13. Danny Phantom ft. XXXTentacion
14. Space Time
15. Baki
16. iPhone
17. Rich MF ft. Lil Durk, Polo G
18. Captain Crunch ft. BabyFace Ray, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo

Via HNHH

