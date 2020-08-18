Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

G Herbo & His Son Rap 42 Dugg’s “We Paid” Verse
93
0
Flatbush Zombies Tease New Album With James Blake
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
940
0
Tory Lanez The VVS Capsule (EP)
688
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Trippie Redd’s Entire “Pegasus” Album Leaks: Report

Posted By on August 18, 2020

Trippie Redd’s album “Pegasus” is reportedly available unofficially after it was leaked in its entirety.

You’ve got to feel for Trippie Redd right now, who reportedly just had his entire album leaked.

The star has been teasing his upcoming album Pegasus for the last several months, releasing a few songs from it, including “Excitement” with PARTYNEXTDOOR. This project was supposedly the rapper’s foray into rock music, which he had confirmed with us in an interview last year. Just the other day, Trippie expressed how upset he has been over the number of leaks he has suffered with this project alone and, mere hours later, it’s being reported that the entire album is unofficially out.


Ser Baffo/Getty Images

Several trusted sources on Hip Hop Twitter are sharing the tracklist for the 26-song album, which is apparently on the internet after suffering yet another leak. The proposed tracklist features appearances from Chris Brown, Young Thug, Future, Quavo, Busta Rhymes, Swae Lee, and even Lil Wayne, so you can understand why Trippie would be pissed about the leak.

The Ohio native has not commented on the leak yet but he was in the studio as recently as last night, working on the finishing touches to Pegasus.

Right now, it’s unclear what his team plans to do. They may work to panic release it tonight or on Friday. Alternatively, Trippie could get back in the studio and record a whole other album, but that would be the most unfortunate scenario.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

G Herbo & His Son Rap 42 Dugg’s “We Paid” Verse
93 525 7
0
Flatbush Zombies Tease New Album With James Blake
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

G Herbo & His Son Rap 42 Dugg’s “We Paid” Verse
93
0
Flatbush Zombies Tease New Album With James Blake
93
0
Lupe Fiasco Doesn’t Think Drake’s “5 AM In Toronto” Line Is A Shout-Out
106
0
Tech N9ne Announces “Strange New World Tour 2021”
106
0
Rod Wave Threatens PnB Rock As Beef Heats Up
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

DDG Feat. Blueface Moonwalking In Calabasas (Remix)
93
0
03 Greedo Lie To Me
159
0
JackBoy Feat. Tee Grizzley Married To My Enemies
172
0
Aminé Feat. Luke Steele Hello
146
0
Travis Scott Feat. Big Sean & The 1975 Don't Play
132
0
Rich Brian Don't Care
146
0
Chika My Power
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Machine Gun Kelly “Concert For Aliens” Video
304
0
Summer Walker Feat. NO1-NOAH “White Tee” Video
172
0
Polo G “Martin & Gina” Video
238
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

G Herbo & His Son Rap 42 Dugg’s “We Paid” Verse
Flatbush Zombies Tease New Album With James Blake
Lupe Fiasco Doesn’t Think Drake’s “5 AM In Toronto” Line Is A Shout-Out