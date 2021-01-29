Trippie Redd’s New Album “Neon Shark” Fully Leaks: Report

For the second time in a row, it looks like one of Trippie Redd’s albums has leaked in its entirety. After Pegasus was leaked last Summer, the Ohio-born rapper released the project a few months after with features from Young Thug, Chris Brown, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Future, Rich The Kid, and more. Unfortunately, his next album rollout has been affected once again by a leak, which seemingly only took place on TIDAL.

It’s unclear what exactly happened but, at midnight, Trippie Redd’s new album Neon Shark, which is being marketed as a deluxe copy of Pegasus, was made available for a few minutes on TIDAL. Sources say that the music was taken down almost instantly, but that didn’t stop some fans from ripping this audio and sharing links on social media.

The new project features intergalactic cover art and it’s presented by Travis Barker. It reportedly includes fourteen new songs, including new features from Machine Gun Kelly, blackbear, ZillaKami, Scarlxrd, and more.



Ser Baffo/Getty Images

As pointed out by Hip Hop N More, the official release date appears to be February 12, which was added onto TIDAL’s page for Neon Shark after the audio was disabled. Hopefully, this mishap doesn’t push it back any further.

Trippie Redd has been previewing a lot of new music recently, including a song with Lil Tjay, Polo G, and The Kid LAROI called “Outside”. The sound was not listed as part of the tracklist for Neon Shark.

Are you excited for more music from Trippie?

