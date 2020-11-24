Troy Ave Seems To Suggest Jeezy Should Have Killed Gucci Mane: Report

By now, the rap world has heard that Guwop and The Snowman are no longer at each other’s throats. For 15 years there have been back and forths between the two chart-topping artists, and when the opportunity came for them to put the past behind them, they decided to do so on the most recent Verzuz. The show was tense throughout as over one million people were tuned in at any given time to hear tracks where each artist reference the other, but by the end, they showed that they were done with the animosity. However, that hasn’t stopped others from interjecting with their opinions, including Troy Ave who can’t believe that forgiveness flowed so easily.

Since appearing on Verzuz, Jeezy has spoken about not wanting to carry the burden of that beef with him for the rest of his life, but that’s not a good enough reason to mend fences for Troy Ave. On his Instagram Story he wrote, “if you killed somebody I love and we performing on camera .. well I guess I’m killing you on camera … #StreetsIsAMyth.”

He’s referring to Henry “Pookie Loc” Clark who, back in 2005, was shot and killed by Gucci Mane while Clark was reportedly attempting to rob the rapper’s home. Clark was a friend of Jeezy’s and Gucci claimed that the shooting was in self-defense. The rapper would later be indicted for the murder but in the end, he beat the case.

This isn’t the first time Troy Ave spoke about one rapper taking the life of another; back in May, he said that Jim Jones should have killed Tekashi 6ix9ine because of Mel Murda’s prison sentence.