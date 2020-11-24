Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Troy Ave Seems To Suggest Jeezy Should Have Killed Gucci Mane: Report
79
0
Beyoncé Fans Blast Jennifer Lopez For Allegedly Copying “Drunk In Love” Performance
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1535
5
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
860
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Troy Ave Seems To Suggest Jeezy Should Have Killed Gucci Mane: Report

Posted By on November 23, 2020

Without specifically mentioning names, it’s believed he was speaking about Gucci killing Jeezy’s friend 15 years ago.

By now, the rap world has heard that Guwop and The Snowman are no longer at each other’s throats. For 15 years there have been back and forths between the two chart-topping artists, and when the opportunity came for them to put the past behind them, they decided to do so on the most recent VerzuzThe show was tense throughout as over one million people were tuned in at any given time to hear tracks where each artist reference the other, but by the end, they showed that they were done with the animosity. However, that hasn’t stopped others from interjecting with their opinions, including Troy Ave who can’t believe that forgiveness flowed so easily.

Since appearing on Verzuz, Jeezy has spoken about not wanting to carry the burden of that beef with him for the rest of his life, but that’s not a good enough reason to mend fences for Troy Ave. On his Instagram Story he wrote, “if you killed somebody I love and we performing on camera .. well I guess I’m killing you on camera … #StreetsIsAMyth.”

He’s referring to Henry “Pookie Loc” Clark who, back in 2005, was shot and killed by Gucci Mane while Clark was reportedly attempting to rob the rapper’s home. Clark was a friend of Jeezy’s and Gucci claimed that the shooting was in self-defense. The rapper would later be indicted for the murder but in the end, he beat the case.

This isn’t the first time Troy Ave spoke about one rapper taking the life of another; back in May, he said that Jim Jones should have killed Tekashi 6ix9ine because of Mel Murda’s prison sentence.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Beyoncé Fans Blast Jennifer Lopez For Allegedly Copying “Drunk In Love” Performance
132 525 10
0
Asian Doll Is Tired Of People Putting Her In The Middle Of Rap Beef
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Troy Ave Seems To Suggest Jeezy Should Have Killed Gucci Mane: Report
79
0
Beyoncé Fans Blast Jennifer Lopez For Allegedly Copying “Drunk In Love” Performance
132
0
Asian Doll Is Tired Of People Putting Her In The Middle Of Rap Beef
146
0
Consequence Calls Kanye West’s “Donda” Album “Fire”: “We’re Gonna Score”
212
0
Playboi Carti Gets “They Thought I Was Gay” Trending On Twitter
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Berete Feat. 2KBABY Murda
119
0
Abra Cadabra Show Me
119
0
Thutmose My Maria
106
0
Nas Come Get Me
185
0
Lloyd Banks Feat. Juelz Santana Beamer, Benz, Or Bentley
185
0
Nicki Minaj Feat. Drake Moment 4 Life
238
0
Galimatias Shy Dancer
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

2 Chainz “Southside Hov” Video
199
0
Conway Feat. El Camino “Forever Droppin Tears” Video
119
0
DaBaby “More Money More Problems” Video
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Troy Ave Seems To Suggest Jeezy Should Have Killed Gucci Mane: Report
Beyoncé Fans Blast Jennifer Lopez For Allegedly Copying “Drunk In Love” Performance
Asian Doll Is Tired Of People Putting Her In The Middle Of Rap Beef