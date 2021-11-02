Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande Rumored To Appear On Upcoming “Silk Sonic” Album
238
0
Lil Pump Sounds Nothing Like His Old Self On New Music Preview
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4116
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1151
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Troy Ave Speaks On Alpo Martinez’s Death

Posted By on November 2, 2021

Troy Ave says he’s bringing back “The Facto Show” after the various reactions to Alpo Martinez’s death.

More information regarding the fatal shooting of Alpo Martinez has emerged since his death on Sunday. Investigators revealed that they found an ID of Abraham Rodriguez from Lewiston, Maine — his name under the WPP, according to REVOLT. Martinez entered the witness protection program after he was released from prison in 2015. The former kingpin ultimately became an informant for the federal government which got his sentence cut short.


Johnny Louis/WireImage/Getty Images

Though people like Rich Porter’s niece celebrated the news of Martinez’s passing, Troy Ave responded to the various reactions made across social media. Troy called out the “opinionated” bunch who don’t stand for a cause. “They gon be real opinionated on Alpo now that he dead,” he wrote with a facepalm emoji. “Picking and choosing is foe weak ass n****az y’all nor Alpha y’all only stand on the moment not for the cause. I’m bringing the facto show back for balance in the media.” 

The Facto Show was a podcast hosted by Troy Ave that has seemingly gone on hiatus.

Alpo Martinez was shot and killed in Harlem this past weekend after he was reportedly leaving the club. The latest reports about his death revealed that he had reportedly worn a mask to the Halloween party in an attempt to conceal his identity. 

We’ll keep you posted on more information on the passing of Alpo Martinez. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande Rumored To Appear On Upcoming “Silk Sonic” Album
238 525 18
0
Lil Pump Sounds Nothing Like His Old Self On New Music Preview
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande Rumored To Appear On Upcoming “Silk Sonic” Album
238
0
Lil Pump Sounds Nothing Like His Old Self On New Music Preview
159
0
Cardi B Will Be Hosting The 2021 American Music Awards
119
0
XXXTENTACION’s Mother Accepts Diamond Plaque For “SAD!” On His Behalf
93
0
DaBaby Announces “Live Show Killa” Tour
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Cootie Fast
79
0
Method Man Feat. Iron Mic The Last 2 Minutes
132
0
Skooly Cracc
106
0
Terrace Martin Leave Us Be
146
0
Malik Moses Feat. Bas Show Me Something
146
0
Lil Gnar Skelly
79
0
King Los Old Crown
291
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Kodak Black “Super Gremlin” Video
119
0
Sleepy Hallow “Luv Em All” Video
146
0
Papoose Feat. Lil Wayne “Thought I Was Gonna Stop” Video
1178
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande Rumored To Appear On Upcoming “Silk Sonic” Album
Lil Pump Sounds Nothing Like His Old Self On New Music Preview
Cardi B Will Be Hosting The 2021 American Music Awards