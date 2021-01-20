Trump Complains About Censorship In Farewell Address

Donald Trump’s final day in office is today and boy, did his presidency feel like a long one. The mission to get Donald Trump out of office during his presidency failed during the first impeachment trial and he managed to wrap up his tenure as president following the insurrection on Capitol Hill at the top of the year. What follows is unclear but he does wish the incoming administration luck on their endeavors.



In his final bid farewell to the MAGA-supporters, Trump said goodbye to the American people while flaunting the success of his political movement that receives support from Neo-Nazis and QAnon theorists. The video was published to the White House’s YouTube channel since Trump himself is barred from using the platform following the attack on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6th. And while he offered prayers for the incoming administration, he emphasized that he wishes them luck. It’s worth noting that he didn’t even bother mentioning Biden’s name but rather referring to the incoming president and his team as the “new administration.”

Of course, a final bid to the American people wouldn’t be complete without addressing the recent “blacklisting” on social media platforms.

“Only if we forget who we are, and how we got here, could we ever allow political censorship and blacklisting to take place in America,” Trump said. “In America, we don’t insist on absolute conformity or enforce rigid orthodoxies and punitive speech codes. We just don’t do that. America is not a timid nation of tame souls who need to be sheltered and protected from those with whom we disagree. That’s not who we are.”