Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Bhad Bhabie Goes On Twitter Rant About Constant Criticism: “Y’all Hating Asses”
66
0
Sean Paul Claims Jay-Z Was Jealous After “Baby Boy” Collab With Beyoncé
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa
1244
0
Gudda Gudda 7 Slugs
834
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Trump Complains About Censorship In Farewell Address

Posted By on January 19, 2021

Trump avoids mentioning Joe Biden when wishing the next administration luck on the next four years.

Donald Trump’s final day in office is today and boy, did his presidency feel like a long one. The mission to get Donald Trump out of office during his presidency failed during the first impeachment trial and he managed to wrap up his tenure as president following the insurrection on Capitol Hill at the top of the year. What follows is unclear but he does wish the incoming administration luck on their endeavors.


Olivier Douliery – Pool/Getty Images

In his final bid farewell to the MAGA-supporters, Trump said goodbye to the American people while flaunting the success of his political movement that receives support from Neo-Nazis and QAnon theorists. The video was published to the White House’s YouTube channel since Trump himself is barred from using the platform following the attack on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6th. And while he offered prayers for the incoming administration, he emphasized that he wishes them luck. It’s worth noting that he didn’t even bother mentioning Biden’s name but rather referring to the incoming president and his team as the “new administration.”

Of course, a final bid to the American people wouldn’t be complete without addressing the recent “blacklisting” on social media platforms.

“Only if we forget who we are, and how we got here, could we ever allow political censorship and blacklisting to take place in America,” Trump said. “In America, we don’t insist on absolute conformity or enforce rigid orthodoxies and punitive speech codes. We just don’t do that. America is not a timid nation of tame souls who need to be sheltered and protected from those with whom we disagree. That’s not who we are.”

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Bhad Bhabie Goes On Twitter Rant About Constant Criticism: “Y’all Hating Asses”
66 525 5
0
Sean Paul Claims Jay-Z Was Jealous After “Baby Boy” Collab With Beyoncé
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Bhad Bhabie Goes On Twitter Rant About Constant Criticism: “Y’all Hating Asses”
66
0
Sean Paul Claims Jay-Z Was Jealous After “Baby Boy” Collab With Beyoncé
93
0
Trump Complains About Censorship In Farewell Address
93
0
Juice WRLD & Carlton’s “50 Buck” Lands A Release Date
106
0
SZA Reacts With Glee After Cracking The Billboard Top 10
79
0
More News

Trending Songs

Soulja Boy Zaza
106
0
Marlon Craft State Of The Union
66
0
Lous And The Yakuza Feat. Joey Bada$$ Amigo (Remix)
93
0
Kanye West Feat. Kendrick Lamar No More Parties In LA
185
0
Mozzy Neva Said It
146
0
PnB Rock Feat. King Von Rose Gold
119
0
DJ Clockwork Mac Miller Remixxed
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

$NOT Feat. iann dior “Like Me” Video
225
1
DaBaby “Masterpiece” Video
318
0
Rolled On
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Bhad Bhabie Goes On Twitter Rant About Constant Criticism: “Y’all Hating Asses”
Sean Paul Claims Jay-Z Was Jealous After “Baby Boy” Collab With Beyoncé
Trump Complains About Censorship In Farewell Address